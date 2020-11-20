Special By By Markos Papadatos 8 hours ago in Music Italian-Brazilian DJ and producer Leandro Da Silva chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new track "Breathe," his music inspirations, and life during the quarantine. "Matt always used to send me his music and I really appreciate his work. When he sent me the idea to collaborate on 'Breathe', I immediately accepted and was very excited about the project. I believe the track is the perfect fusion of our musical tastes and styles," he added. He shared that "everything" inspires his music and songwriting inspirations. "My life, movies, series, people around me, a message for collaboration from my colleagues. I love sharing ideas, sometimes a track comes out just from an old song and I decide to make a cover of it," he said. On life in quarantine, he said, "I am stuck in my home in Rome, Italy. Luckily I had just gotten back from a month-long trip to Brazil so I really needed some time at home." Regarding his future plans, he said, "I’m very focused on my productions. I already have a 'Breathe' follow up ready with Rion S as well as some other very exciting projects out next year. This new collaboration will be released on my label, Black Lizard Records next month on December 18, – the same day as my birthday; moreover, my remix for Rocket Penguin will be released on Ultra Music. And last but not least, I can’t wait to travel and tour again." For young and aspiring artists, he said, "Consistency is the key word for sure. Hard work always pays off and a secret to this competitive music world is to not give up when you get a ‘no’, and at the same time, not to be too happy when you receive a ‘yes’, as things are always changing," he said. When asked what he loves most about electronic music, he said, "You’re in charge of every step of the production process! More or less. I really believe in teamwork but if you want, you can be the person who designs the sounds, composes the music, arranges the song, then mixes it down and plays your music to make people dance! You can never get bored with electronic music." On his dream female collaboration choices, he responded, "I collaborate quite often with female artists, especially singers. I’m about to release my fourth track with Sam Stray Wood, a talented English singer and DJ who, apart from having an amazing voice, has great energy and attitude to this business. A collaboration with Sia would be a dream for me." Regarding his definition of the word success, he said, "I don't live with the desire for success, in itself, it is not important but at the same time, it is important for my career because it allows me to bring my music to more and more people. I think it is a means and not a point of arrival." He concluded about "Breathe," "At the beginning, there wasn’t a meaning behind this song. Now that it’s been produced and released, I can say that the concept ended up, accidentally, reflecting the times we’re living in; stuck at home, in our city, country. It’s a hymn to breathe new air. So guys, listen to 'Breathe,' stay strong for a few more months and be ready to celebrate when this is all over." "Breathe" is available on digital service providers by On his new song "Breathe," he said, "Let me start from the end – to release ‘Breathe’ we found Altra Moda, a label I’ve known for a long time. It was great to collaborate with them on the single. There was a continuous exchange of ideas, tools, and stems. Rion S wrote the melody, Matt Kerley knocked out a structure and I closed the track by adding my groove. It was very funny, we actually met on Instagram.""Matt always used to send me his music and I really appreciate his work. When he sent me the idea to collaborate on 'Breathe', I immediately accepted and was very excited about the project. So guys, listen to 'Breathe,' stay strong for a few more months and be ready to celebrate when this is all over.""Breathe" is available on digital service providers by clicking here