article imageLaurie Berkner to play solo holiday concert in Connecticut

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
New London - On December 15, children's music queen Laurie Berkner will be performing a holiday show at the Garde Arts Center in New London, Connecticut.
This will be a Laurie Berkner solo show, just in time for the Christmas and winter holiday season. It will feature her holiday recordings and her biggest hits. To learn more about this performance in New London, Connecticut, check out the venue's official website.
Earlier in the month, on December 1, Berkner will be performing at the Tarrytown Music Hall in Westchester County, with her band; moreover, the Laurie Berkner Band will be playing the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, New Jersey, on December 9.
Her October 20th "Monster Boogie" Halloween-themed show at the New York Society For Ethical Culture was well-received.
For the latest news on children's music superstar Laurie Berkner, check out her official homepage.
