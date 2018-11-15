This will be a Laurie Berkner solo show, just in time for the Christmas and winter holiday season. It will feature her holiday recordings and her biggest hits. To learn more about this performance in New London, Connecticut, check out the venue's official website
.
Earlier in the month, on December 1, Berkner will be performing at the Tarrytown Music Hall
in Westchester County, with her band; moreover, the Laurie Berkner Band will be playing the Bergen Performing Arts Center
in Englewood, New Jersey, on December 9.
Her October 20th "Monster Boogie
" Halloween-themed show at the New York Society For Ethical Culture
was well-received.
