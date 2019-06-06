On December 8, Berkner
will be performing "A Live Holiday Concert" with Susie Lampert
, who plays the keyboard, piano and sing backing vocals in her band.
Berkner
performed at The Paramount on Long Island earlier this year, in January, which earned a glowing review from Digital Journal
.
