article imageLaurie Berkner to play 'A Live Holiday Concert' at The Paramount

By Markos Papadatos     38 mins ago in Music
Young kids on Long Island have a major reason to be excited this winter. Laurie Berkner will be coming to The Paramount in Huntington, New York.
On December 8, Berkner will be performing "A Live Holiday Concert" with Susie Lampert, who plays the keyboard, piano and sing backing vocals in her band.
Berkner performed at The Paramount on Long Island earlier this year, in January, which earned a glowing review from Digital Journal.
To learn more about this children's show at The Paramount, check out the venue's official website.
For more information on children's music queen Laurie Berkner and her music, visit her official Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Laurie Berkner.
