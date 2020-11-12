By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Children's music queen Laurie Berkner will be hosting two "Holiday Party" virtual concert performances next month. Digital Journal has the scoop. She will be performing such holiday tunes as "Jingle Bells" and "Frosty the Snowman," along with original recordings from Berkner's holiday album, A Laurie Berkner Christmas such as "Santa's Coming to My House Tonight." In addition, she will also celebrate Hanukkah with "Candle Chase" and "The Dreidel Song." Of course, no Berkner show is complete without her children's classics as "We Are The Dinosaurs," "Victor Vito," and "Pig On Her Head," among countless others. Children should be prepared to bring their instruments, jingle bells, dancing shoes, and a stuffed animal (for their heads which they will use during "Pig On Her Head"). Laurie Berkner remarked, "With all that's going on in the world, I feel so lucky to still be able to share our annual holiday concert and celebrate with families this year! These will be my final virtual family concerts of 2020, and I'm so proud and moved by the community that we have built together in these past months." "Seeing videos of kids and families sharing loving moments and dancing together to my music makes all of the hard work that we put into each of these live-streamed events completely worth it. I truly can't wait," she exclaimed. "Get out your holiday lights, dreidels, nutcrackers, candy canes, Hanukkah gelt, wreaths, and stockings!" says Laurie Berkner. "Maybe your Christmas tree or menorah is already out. You could make a gingerbread house, an ornament, or some hot cocoa, and bring them to the show. Let's build a winter wonderland together!" Berkner is encouraging her fans and listeners to decorate their houses for the holiday season and to wear their holiday outfits to this show, such as a sweater, fancy holiday clothes, cozy winter pajamas, or even a Santa suit or hat. For more information on these two "Holiday Party" virtual shows, check out her Berkner will be joined by special musical guest and long-time band member Susie Lampert. These will take place on Sunday, December 13, at 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. EST respectively. It will definitely be the most wonderful time of the year for these children.She will be performing such holiday tunes as "Jingle Bells" and "Frosty the Snowman," along with original recordings from Berkner's holiday album, A Laurie Berkner Christmas such as "Santa's Coming to My House Tonight."In addition, she will also celebrate Hanukkah with "Candle Chase" and "The Dreidel Song." Of course, no Berkner show is complete without her children's classics as "We Are The Dinosaurs," "Victor Vito," and "Pig On Her Head," among countless others. Children should be prepared to bring their instruments, jingle bells, dancing shoes, and a stuffed animal (for their heads which they will use during "Pig On Her Head").Laurie Berkner remarked, "With all that's going on in the world, I feel so lucky to still be able to share our annual holiday concert and celebrate with families this year! These will be my final virtual family concerts of 2020, and I'm so proud and moved by the community that we have built together in these past months.""Seeing videos of kids and families sharing loving moments and dancing together to my music makes all of the hard work that we put into each of these live-streamed events completely worth it. I truly can't wait," she exclaimed."Get out your holiday lights, dreidels, nutcrackers, candy canes, Hanukkah gelt, wreaths, and stockings!" says Laurie Berkner. "Maybe your Christmas tree or menorah is already out. You could make a gingerbread house, an ornament, or some hot cocoa, and bring them to the show. Let's build a winter wonderland together!"Berkner is encouraging her fans and listeners to decorate their houses for the holiday season and to wear their holiday outfits to this show, such as a sweater, fancy holiday clothes, cozy winter pajamas, or even a Santa suit or hat.For more information on these two "Holiday Party" virtual shows, check out her official homepage More about Laurie Berkner, Virtual, Shows, Children's, Holiday Laurie Berkner Virtual Shows Children s Holiday Party