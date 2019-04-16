South Orange
On May 19, kindie rock superstar Laurie Berkner will be bringing her "Greatest Hits" solo tour to South Orange, New Jersey.
Berkner has been a perennial favorite among the preschool crowd for two decades, and she is a best-selling children's recording artist and author.
On May 19, Berkner will be performing at the South Orange Performing Arts Center in South Orange, New Jersey. This family-friendly show will begin at 3 p.m.
Particularly impressive about this specific New Jersey concert is that the children's music queen will be joined by a group of young dancers from Jo-Ann's Dance Studio (located in South Plainfield, New Jersey).
Her classic children's songs include "Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz)," "Victor Vito," "We Are The Dinosaurs," and "Pig on Her Head," among many others.
For the latest news on children's music superstar Laurie Berkner, her solo music and her band, check out her official homepage.
