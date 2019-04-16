Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageLaurie Berkner to perform 'Greatest Hits' solo tour to New Jersey

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
South Orange - On May 19, kindie rock superstar Laurie Berkner will be bringing her "Greatest Hits" solo tour to South Orange, New Jersey.
Berkner has been a perennial favorite among the preschool crowd for two decades, and she is a best-selling children's recording artist and author.
On May 19, Berkner will be performing at the South Orange Performing Arts Center in South Orange, New Jersey. This family-friendly show will begin at 3 p.m.
Particularly impressive about this specific New Jersey concert is that the children's music queen will be joined by a group of young dancers from Jo-Ann's Dance Studio (located in South Plainfield, New Jersey).
Her classic children's songs include "Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz)," "Victor Vito," "We Are The Dinosaurs," and "Pig on Her Head," among many others.
For the latest news on children's music superstar Laurie Berkner, her solo music and her band, check out her official homepage.
Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Laurie Berkner's January 27th early show at The Paramount in Huntington, New York.
More about Laurie Berkner, Children's, greatest hits, New jersey, south orange
 
Latest News
Top News
U.S. electric car registrations double over the course of a year
Venezuela slams US bid to cover 'invasion' with aid
'Like a bombing': Daylight reveals extent of Notre-Dame damage
Fear of army action as Sudan protesters toughen stand
Helicopter pilot in French gangster's prison break detained
Review: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike release infectious Mortal Kombat anthem Special
Stolen Van Goghs due back on display after 16 years
Rehabilitating El Salvador gang members have message for Trump
Regular cannabis users need more surgical anesthesia — study
SpaceX loses center core of its Falcon Heavy to rough seas