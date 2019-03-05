By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Norwalk - Children's music superstar Laurie Berkner will be bringing her "Greatest Hits" solo tour to Norwalk, Connecticut, this April. In her solo concerts, Berkner sings tunes that don't always fit the full-band setting (the ones she performs with the Laurie Berkner Band). These songs include "One Seed," "Bottle Caps," "Telephone" and "Drive My Car." Berkner was the first artist to ever appear in music videos on the television network Nick Jr.. She was featured in almost all of the episodes of Jack's Big Music Show. Aside from her musical work, Berkner is a published author, who has authored three picture books: We Are the Dinosaurs, Pillowland, and Monster Boogie. Most recently, Berkner headlined two back-to-back concerts at To learn more about children's music star Read More: Laurie Berkner chatted with This undisputed queen of kindie rock will be playing the iconic Wall Street Theater on Saturday, April 13 for an early show. Berkner is known for such classic children's tunes as "Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz)," "Victor Vito," "We Are The Dinosaurs," and "Pig on Her Head," among countless others.In her solo concerts, Berkner sings tunes that don't always fit the full-band setting (the ones she performs with the Laurie Berkner Band). These songs include "One Seed," "Bottle Caps," "Telephone" and "Drive My Car."Berkner was the first artist to ever appear in music videos on the television network Nick Jr.. She was featured in almost all of the episodes of Jack's Big Music Show.Aside from her musical work, Berkner is a published author, who has authored three picture books: We Are the Dinosaurs, Pillowland, and Monster Boogie.Most recently, Berkner headlined two back-to-back concerts at The Paramount in Huntington, New York, which marked her first shows of 2019.To learn more about children's music star Laurie Berkner and her music, check out her official homepage : Laurie Berkner chatted with Digital Journal in January of 2019. More about Laurie Berkner, greatest hits, Solo, Tour, Norwalk Laurie Berkner greatest hits Solo Tour Norwalk Connecticut