Special By By Markos Papadatos 53 mins ago in Music Huntington - Children's singing sensation Laurie Berkner chatted with Digital Journal about her two upcoming shows at The Paramount on January 27.

Berkner will be performing two back-to-back concerts at The Paramount in Huntington on January 27, one at 11 a.m., and the second at 3 p.m. "These will be solo shows, and we are going to have some dancers from a local dance school. I will sing some songs that I sing less often and I will be sure to play my greatest hits," she said. "Hopefully, there will be lots of fun, singing and dancing around."

"I really loved playing at The Paramount last year," she said, complimenting the venue. "That room had real electric energy, and it is a beautiful space to play. Everybody who ran that show was really friendly and easy to work with. The fans that came were so excited and it made it really fun to be able to share the music with them."

To learn more about her two shows at The Paramount, visit the venue's official website. "The earlier show, 11 a.m., still has more seats left, so if people are looking for tickets, they are available," she said.

For her New Year's resolutions this year, the children's music star noted that she will focus more on "growth" this year. "Growth is my word for 2019," she said. "To look and try to do things that allow me to grow in lots of different ways."

Berkner also shared her thoughts about the passage of the Music Modernization Act. "That's fantastic. Streaming has become one of the main sources of income now. Five years ago it was barely on the radar. I am very happy about the passage of the Music Modernization Act," she said.

To learn more about Laurie Berkner, check out her official website