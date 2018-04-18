Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer Lauren Ruth Ward chatted with Digital Journal about her upcoming show at Baby's All Right in Brooklyn, New York, on April 23. Ward shared that her music is inspired by everything in her life, which include her relationships, epiphanies, confusions, as well as her past and love. "I'm most inspired at night after attending a show. On her future plans, she said, "We have our first headlining West Coast tour after this East Coast one. On June 9, we play LA Pride, which I am excited about. Ed and I will write a good bit this summer in between it all. The release of our song 'Valhalla' comes out this summer as well." She listed Jack White as her dream male collaboration choice in music, and praised that "everything he does is gold." Digital transformation of music business On the impact of technology on the music business, Ward said, "Where does one begin to answer this question? Just one of many cons: pirating services and now streaming services have caused record sales to plummet. One of many pros: audio production has improved so baby bands (like myself) are able to create high quality recordings without the major debt. Advice for consumers: try to purchase music (and all merchandise) from artists at their shows. Also, 'follow' them on Spotify." Regarding her use of technology in her music routine, she said," I use Voice Memos and Note Pad on my iPhone to help me to keep those precious lyrics and melodies when inspiration decides to pop in my head. The input in my acoustic allows me to not be bound to my electric guitar. Guitar tuners of all kinds are pretty amazing. I use laptops to make my flyers, and I email and organize tours and shows." For her New York fans, she concluded, "I am so excited to meet you and to play for you." "I know we haven't met yet, but I love you. I will give you my all. Thank you in advance for coming," she said. To learn more about singer Lauren Ruth Ward and her music, check out her She feels extremely honored to be playing at Baby's All Right in Brooklyn. "I've only been to Baby's once, recently. I've been wanting to play there for a while. It will a highlight for sure," she said.Ward shared that her music is inspired by everything in her life, which include her relationships, epiphanies, confusions, as well as her past and love. "I'm most inspired at night after attending a show.On her future plans, she said, "We have our first headlining West Coast tour after this East Coast one. On June 9, we play LA Pride, which I am excited about. Ed and I will write a good bit this summer in between it all. The release of our song 'Valhalla' comes out this summer as well."She listed Jack White as her dream male collaboration choice in music, and praised that "everything he does is gold."On the impact of technology on the music business, Ward said, "Where does one begin to answer this question? Just one of many cons: pirating services and now streaming services have caused record sales to plummet. One of many pros: audio production has improved so baby bands (like myself) are able to create high quality recordings without the major debt. Advice for consumers: try to purchase music (and all merchandise) from artists at their shows. Also, 'follow' them on Spotify."Regarding her use of technology in her music routine, she said," I use Voice Memos and Note Pad on my iPhone to help me to keep those precious lyrics and melodies when inspiration decides to pop in my head. The input in my acoustic allows me to not be bound to my electric guitar. Guitar tuners of all kinds are pretty amazing. I use laptops to make my flyers, and I email and organize tours and shows."For her New York fans, she concluded, "I am so excited to meet you and to play for you." "I know we haven't met yet, but I love you. I will give you my all. Thank you in advance for coming," she said.To learn more about singer Lauren Ruth Ward and her music, check out her official website More about Lauren Ruth Ward, Singer, baby's all right, Brooklyn Lauren Ruth Ward Singer baby s all right Brooklyn