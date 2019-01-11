Special By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Music Country singer-songwriter Lauren Jenkins chatted with Digital Journal about her acoustic video for "No Saint," and her plans for the future. She also spoke about the impact of technology on the music scene. On the song "No Saint," Jenkins said, "I started 'No Saint' seven months before I actually wrote it. I kind of had the guitar part, the melody and the first verse just stuck in my one head. One night, I had a little bit of wine, and I was sitting in my parents' back porch, where I played the song for one of my friends. I played it for her and we wrote it all night long. We were done with it about 6 a.m." Jenkins continued, "Thank you to everybody who is listening. As a new artist, it has been really incredible to hear from people and hear their stories and how they connect with the song. One of my favorite things is after a live show talking to people at the merch table, and hearing their stories. We are all different, but we have a lot more similarities than we believe. Music can help connect that bridge." Regarding her plans for the future, she said, "More music is coming out. Hopefully, I will be touring a lot. We will announce some shows soon. I am excited for the upcoming music videos for this project. We will get to start releasing all of that soon. I am really excited." She listed "The Boss" Bruce Springsteen, John Mayer and Ryan Adams as her dream male duet partners. "Bruce Springsteen and Ryan Adams would be pretty incredible. I have somewhat of a lower register," she admitted. Digital transformation of the music industry On the impact of technology on the music business, Jenkins said, "With technology, there is always good and bad. For me, personally, I have been able to discover a lot of new artists through platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify. That's great because it makes music more easily available. I love the fact that aspiring musicians and writers are able to have a place to share their music. It is easier now, which is really great. The same holds true for music videos." Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine, she said, "I listen to music at least two-thirds of my day, every day. Even if I am writing, I will be streaming music such as soundtrack music. Final Cut Pro is also very useful for editing music videos and content. I have been able to do this project all in-house. A lot of the technology is really affordable or free, so you can learn how to do all of it yourself, which is really great since you have the ability to create exactly what you want." For more information on Big Machine recording artist Lauren Jenkins, visit her Jenkins is signed to the Big Machine Label Group. "Big Machine has been a tremendous partner in allowing me to follow my vision," she said. "I am very grateful for that." 