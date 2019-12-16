Email
article imageLauren Davidson to host the first 'Urban Country Jam' in New York Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Country singer-songwriter Lauren Davidson will be hosting the "Urban Country Jam" on February 22 at the Cutting Room in New York.
"I am so excited to be hosting the first 'Urban Country Jam' at The Cutting Room in New York," she said. "It has been a dream and goal of mine to continue to help country music grow in New York City by hosting events and I can't believe it's finally happening," she exclaimed.
"The Cutting Room is such a legendary venue and I am pumped to hit the stage there for the first time," she added.
Earlier this month, she released her holiday-themed song "We're Just Warming Up" on digital service providers such as Apple Music.
Her single "Soaking Up Every Second" also earned a glowing review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so. Davidson chatted with this journalist about her inspiration for that song.
This past summer, Davidson opened for the iconic southern rock group, The Marshall Tucker Band, at The Paramount in Huntington, New York.
To learn more about rising country sensation Lauren Davidson and her music, check out her official website.
