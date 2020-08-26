Email
article imageLauren Davidson talks 'Find Me' stripped-down version of single Special

By Markos Papadatos     44 mins ago in Music
Urban country sensation Lauren Davidson chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the stripped version of her latest single "Find Me."
The songstress premieres the audio of the unplugged version of "Find Me" exclusively on Digital Journal. The song was written by Davidson and Tommy Cole.
“A huge part of what led me to become a country music artist is my love for telling stories," Davidson remarked. "Co-producing the original version of 'Find Me' was unlike anything I had done before, layering vocal lines and pop inspired instrumentation to create something that is musically catchy and interesting to the listener was what we were going for," she said.
Davidson continued, "I also want to make sure that the true story of this song is heard. So, by stripping the song down to its core and peeling back those layers, I think we have been able to reveal the real emotion behind the story - I found strength in that experience too, which is so powerful to me."
"Find Me" by Lauren Davidson is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
To learn more about Lauren Davidson and her latest single "Find Me," check out her official website and her Facebook page.
