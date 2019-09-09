Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Music Country singer-songwriter Lauren Davidson chatted with Digital Journal about her new single "Soaking Up Every Second," and her future plans. Regarding her plans for the future, she said, "I will continue to tour and play shows. I am opening for the Indigo Girls in Vermont on October 13 and heading back to Deadwood South Dakota to play with Diamond Rio at the end of October as well. I hope to have a few more big shows before the end of the year. It hasn't been confirmed yet but I’d love to do a video for this single and I’ll be ending the year for sure with some holiday music which I am excited about." When asked what the best advice she was ever given was, Davidson responded, "I think the best advice I've been given was that 'no' doesn't mean 'no,' it just means 'not right now.' This is a business with a lot of rejection but timing is also everything and you just have to keep plowing when things seem tough." The title of the current chapter of Davidson's life is called "The Next Step." "This year has been just that: playing bigger shows, new venues and seeing my career take that next level from last year. It's funny because when you're in the trenches of it all sometimes it's hard to see the journey and the successes but I've made a point to really enjoy things as they are happening and celebrate the growth I have been experiencing- which also kinda ties in with this new single." On being an artist in this digital age, Davidson said, "It is pretty incredible especially as an independent artist. It has never been easier to connect with fans and to share music with people all over the world. It makes me feel like the possibilities are endless." For her fans, she concluded about "Soaking Up Every Second," "I hope you all love this song. This song is so special to me. From the day I wrote it in Nashville with my buddy Adam McDonough, I felt so connected to it. I hope it's a reminder to us all to soak up every little moment this life gives us." "Soaking Up Every Second" is available on To learn more about rising country artist Lauren Davidson, check out her On her new song, "Soaking Up Every Second," Davidson said, "It is a song about enjoying all the little things in life, not wishing time away and living in the moment."Regarding her plans for the future, she said, "I will continue to tour and play shows. I am opening for the Indigo Girls in Vermont on October 13 and heading back to Deadwood South Dakota to play with Diamond Rio at the end of October as well. I hope to have a few more big shows before the end of the year. It hasn't been confirmed yet but I’d love to do a video for this single and I’ll be ending the year for sure with some holiday music which I am excited about."When asked what the best advice she was ever given was, Davidson responded, "I think the best advice I've been given was that 'no' doesn't mean 'no,' it just means 'not right now.' This is a business with a lot of rejection but timing is also everything and you just have to keep plowing when things seem tough."The title of the current chapter of Davidson's life is called "The Next Step." "This year has been just that: playing bigger shows, new venues and seeing my career take that next level from last year. It's funny because when you're in the trenches of it all sometimes it's hard to see the journey and the successes but I've made a point to really enjoy things as they are happening and celebrate the growth I have been experiencing- which also kinda ties in with this new single."On being an artist in this digital age, Davidson said, "It is pretty incredible especially as an independent artist. It has never been easier to connect with fans and to share music with people all over the world. It makes me feel like the possibilities are endless."For her fans, she concluded about "Soaking Up Every Second," "I hope you all love this song. This song is so special to me. From the day I wrote it in Nashville with my buddy Adam McDonough, I felt so connected to it. I hope it's a reminder to us all to soak up every little moment this life gives us.""Soaking Up Every Second" is available on Apple Music To learn more about rising country artist Lauren Davidson, check out her official website and her Facebook page More about lauren davidson, Single, Country, soaking up every second lauren davidson Single Country soaking up every sec...