Larry Stewart to release 'Everyday is Christmas' holiday album

By By Markos Papadatos 48 mins ago in Music Larry Stewart, the lead singer and frontman of the country group Restless Heart, is releasing his first-ever holiday album "Everyday is Christmas." Digital Journal has the scoop. '90s country queen Pam Tillis joins Stewart on "All I Want For Christmas Is You," where they duet together. The album's title track, "Everyday is Christmas" was co-penned by Stewart, Brent Rader, and Long Island country songstress Lisa Matassa. The album was produced by Brent Rader, who also mixed and mastered the album. This musical effort was recorded in Nashville at Rader Studios. Larry Stewart remarked that he couldn't imagine a more perfect holiday album, and rightfully so. He complimented the "magic of the holiday love songs," as well as "the spirit of the music production" and singing a duet with the "incredible" Pam Tillis. It is a holiday project from his heart to his dedicated country music listeners and fans. He expressed that he is very proud of the work that he and his producer, Brent Rader, put in and how they were able to achieved their goals way more than they had ever anticipated. To learn more about country artist Larry Stewart and his first-ever holiday album Everyday is Christmas, check out his Everyday is Christmas is comprised of 10 songs and it will be released on Friday, October 23, and it is available for pre-order by clicking here