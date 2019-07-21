This line-up will consist of such diverse pop acts as O-Town
, Aaron Carter, Ryan Cabrera
, and Tyler Hilton.
In November of 2018, as Digital Journal reported, Bass hosted the "Pop 2000" Tour at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall
in Nassau County on Long Island.
To learn more about this upcoming "Pop 2000" show at The Paramount, hosted by Lance Bass
, check out the venue's official homepage
.
For more information on Lance Bass
, check out his official website
.
Read More
: Lance Bass chatted with Digital Journal
back in October of 2017.