article imageLance Bass of NSYNC to host 'Pop 2000' Tour at The Paramount

By Markos Papadatos     23 mins ago in Music
Huntington - Lance Bass of the multi-platinum-selling pop group NSYNC will be hosting the "Pop 2000" Tour at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island on July 24.
This line-up will consist of such diverse pop acts as O-Town, Aaron Carter, Ryan Cabrera, and Tyler Hilton.
In November of 2018, as Digital Journal reported, Bass hosted the "Pop 2000" Tour at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Nassau County on Long Island.
To learn more about this upcoming "Pop 2000" show at The Paramount, hosted by Lance Bass, check out the venue's official homepage.
For more information on Lance Bass, check out his official website.
Read More: Lance Bass chatted with Digital Journal back in October of 2017.
