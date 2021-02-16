Special By By Markos Papadatos 54 mins ago in Music County singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her single "Things A Man Oughta Know" and her upcoming album "Sayin' What I'm Thinkin'," which comes out on Friday. She acknowledged that her music career has been a journey. She has been in Nashville for a decade. Wilson's single "Things A Man Oughta Know" is available by For her album, she noted that it's called Sayin' What I'm Thinkin', and she has been doing just that her entire life. "We used the title track as the foundation for the whole record, and we based it everything around that," she said. "That song became our guidepost." While it was very difficult for her to select a personal favorite tune from this album, she listed "Pipe" as a song that really stands out to her. "That's my redneck rule book, it's the guidelines that I live by," she admitted. "I write every day, and I write about things that I've experienced or my friend's experiences. I've lived every single one of them." On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "It's wild. I grew up in a time where that didn't exist. I am so thankful for my music being able to reach people in places that it ordinarily wouldn't." She listed Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, and Brothers Osborne as her dream duet choices in country music. Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, "Peace." "I have a crazy sense of peace right now," she said. "I am just enjoying the ride." She defined the word success as "happiness." "At the end of the day, I am blessed since I get to do what I love to do for a living and success means happiness," she said. "My goal is to be a light in every single room I walk into and show people love." Her album Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' is available for pre-order on digital service providers by To learn more about Lainey Wilson and her new music, check out her Lainey Wilson BBR Music Group On her latest single "Things A Man Oughta Know," she said, "I wrote this song with Jonathon Singleton and Jason Nix. We really spoke about all the things that we thought a man oughta know. The list was way too long so we condensed that list. We discussed my childhood and the things that my parents taught me growing up. This song is really about having good character."She acknowledged that her music career has been a journey. She has been in Nashville for a decade.Wilson's single "Things A Man Oughta Know" is available by clicking here For her album, she noted that it's called Sayin' What I'm Thinkin', and she has been doing just that her entire life. "We used the title track as the foundation for the whole record, and we based it everything around that," she said. "That song became our guidepost."While it was very difficult for her to select a personal favorite tune from this album, she listed "Pipe" as a song that really stands out to her. "That's my redneck rule book, it's the guidelines that I live by," she admitted. "I write every day, and I write about things that I've experienced or my friend's experiences. I've lived every single one of them."On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "It's wild. I grew up in a time where that didn't exist. I am so thankful for my music being able to reach people in places that it ordinarily wouldn't."She listed Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, and Brothers Osborne as her dream duet choices in country music.Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, "Peace." "I have a crazy sense of peace right now," she said. "I am just enjoying the ride."She defined the word success as "happiness." "At the end of the day, I am blessed since I get to do what I love to do for a living and success means happiness," she said. "My goal is to be a light in every single room I walk into and show people love."Her album Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' is available for pre-order on digital service providers by clicking here To learn more about Lainey Wilson and her new music, check out her official website , and her Facebook page and follow her on Instagram More about Lainey Wilson, Country, Album, Single, Singersongwriter Lainey Wilson Country Album Single Singersongwriter