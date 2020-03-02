Email
article imageLady Gaga to release sixth studio album 'Chromatica' in April

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
On March 2, pop superstar Lady Gaga announced that she will be releasing her sixth studio pop album, "Chromatica" on April 10 via Interscope Records.
Her latest studio offering Chromatica was executive produced by BloodPop and Lady Gaga. This collection will be released in multiple formats such as a CD, vinyl (various colors), as well as in cassette; moreover, "Mother Monster" has launched a variety of new merchandise, as well as an exclusive vinyl color. Her new album is available for pre-order by clicking here.
Most recently, she released her new music video for her single "Stupid Love," which earned a favorable review from Digital Journal. It debuted at No. 1 on iTunes in 58 countries, which is quite an impressive milestone.
"Stupid Love" is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and on Spotify.
For more information on Lady Gaga and her new music, check out her official website.
