Her latest studio offering Chromatica was executive produced by BloodPop and Lady Gaga. This collection will be released in multiple formats such as a CD, vinyl (various colors), as well as in cassette; moreover, "Mother Monster" has launched a variety of new merchandise, as well as an exclusive vinyl color. Her new album is available for pre-order by clicking here Most recently, she released her new music video for her single "Stupid Love," which earned a favorable review from Digital Journal . It debuted at No. 1 on iTunes in 58 countries, which is quite an impressive milestone."Stupid Love" is available on Apple Music Amazon Music , and on Spotify For more information on Lady Gaga and her new music, check out her official website