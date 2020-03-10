Email
article imageLady Gaga enjoys major commercial success with 'Stupid Love'

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     54 mins ago in Music
Pop superstar Lady Gaga has been enjoying major commercial success with her latest radio single "Stupid Love." Digital Journal has the scoop.
"Stupid Love" is Mother Monster's largest streaming debut ever, with over 15 million streams in the United States alone. This marks her seventh debut in the Top 10, as well as her 16th Billboard Hot 100 single in the Top 10. It has already topped the Billboard Hot 100 Dance/Electronic Songs chart, and the top Digital Songs chart, becoming her 7th single at No. 1.
Finally, "Stupid Love" becomes Lady Gaga's highest Billboard Hot 100 chart entry since "The Edge of Glory" back in 2011. Digital Journal praised her latest single "Stupid Love" as "amazing."
Her song's music video has accumulated over 36 million views, and it was the highest-debuting video of the week on the Video-On-Demand chart.
Most recently, Lady Gaga announced "The Chromatica Ball" Tour, which will be in support of her forthcoming studio album, Chromatica, which will be released on April 10 via Interscope Records.
"Stupid Love" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
