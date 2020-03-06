By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Music Pop queen Lady Gaga has announced "The Chromatica Ball" Tour, which is in support of her highly-anticipated studio album, "Chromatica." A dollar from every ticket sale will be donated to the Born This Way Foundation, which was founded by Lady Gaga and her mom, Cynthia Germanotta eight years ago. Each ticket in North America will include a CD of Lady Gaga's forthcoming studio album, Chromatica, which will be available on April 10 via Interscope Records. The mission of the Born This Way Foundation is to support the wellness of young people and work with them, in an effort to build a kinder and braver world. The foundation provides approachable resources, it drives action and it fosters genuine connections. Most recently, Laga Gaga released "Stupid," her lead single from her sixth studio album For more information on Lady Gaga, her new music and her "Chromatica" show dates, check out her This will be comprised of a special six-city limited run of exclusive performances. She will perform in such places as France, London, Fenway Park in Boston, Chicago, and New Jersey. On August 19, she will be playing Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This "Chromatica Ball" Tour is presented by Live Nation.A dollar from every ticket sale will be donated to the Born This Way Foundation, which was founded by Lady Gaga and her mom, Cynthia Germanotta eight years ago. Each ticket in North America will include a CD of Lady Gaga's forthcoming studio album, Chromatica, which will be available on April 10 via Interscope Records.The mission of the Born This Way Foundation is to support the wellness of young people and work with them, in an effort to build a kinder and braver world. The foundation provides approachable resources, it drives action and it fosters genuine connections.Most recently, Laga Gaga released "Stupid," her lead single from her sixth studio album Chromatica , which catapulted to No. 1 on iTunes and it garnered critical acclaim. Digital Journal praised Lady Gaga's "Stupid Love" as "amazing."For more information on Lady Gaga, her new music and her "Chromatica" show dates, check out her official website More about Lady Gaga, Chromatica, Ball, Tour, Album Lady Gaga Chromatica Ball Tour Album stupid love