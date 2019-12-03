Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Veteran singer-songwriter Lacy J. Dalton chatted with Digital Journal about her new song and music video for "Scarecrow." She spoke about the digital age and listed her dream duet partners, and she paid homage to Lynn Anderson. "The song came directly from my spirit. It came from an experience of an immense betrayal, which was a romantic and financial betrayal. It really rocked my world and it took me a lot of time to recover financially and otherwise," she explained. "The song comes from the deepest part of how I experience the world." "Scarecrow" has resonated well with her fans and listeners, and they would come up to her after the shows and they would tell her that they "have been there." "I think they are finding themselves in it," she said. "I was thrilled with how the video for 'Scarecrow' turned out." As an indie artist these days, Dalton acknowledged that she is "free." "I can sing anything I want to sing, in any way I want to sing it," she said. On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "I still sell a lot of CDs at my concerts. That is because people want to take something home with them. There is so much freedom in the digital world. It really is about freedom. Also, music is a great spiritual healer." She listed Sturgill Simpson, Shooter Jennings, Kris Kristofferson, and the "original outlaw" Bobby Bare as her dream male duet partners in the music business. "Bobby Bare is an incredible human being, in addition to being one of the finest musicologists I've ever known," she said. Dalton also fondly remembered the late but great Lynn Anderson. "Lynn and I were friends. She was such a character and pretty down to earth, particularly in her later years. I was shocked to hear that she had passed. She was in such good shape riding horses. Lynn was wonderful," Dalton said. "Scarecrow" is available on To learn more about iconic singer-songwriter Lacy J. Dalton and her music, check out her She shared that the song "Scarecrow" is a true story. "I had a long marriage of 20 years. He was my sound engineer and my businessman. I always thought that if we didn't make it, he would give me the business, but in fact, he gave me the business. That's what the song is all about. I wrote it 13 years ago and I was unable to sing it until two years. It has been an amazing thing," she said."The song came directly from my spirit. It came from an experience of an immense betrayal, which was a romantic and financial betrayal. It really rocked my world and it took me a lot of time to recover financially and otherwise," she explained. "The song comes from the deepest part of how I experience the world.""Scarecrow" has resonated well with her fans and listeners, and they would come up to her after the shows and they would tell her that they "have been there." "I think they are finding themselves in it," she said. "I was thrilled with how the video for 'Scarecrow' turned out."As an indie artist these days, Dalton acknowledged that she is "free." "I can sing anything I want to sing, in any way I want to sing it," she said.On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "I still sell a lot of CDs at my concerts. That is because people want to take something home with them. There is so much freedom in the digital world. It really is about freedom. Also, music is a great spiritual healer."She listed Sturgill Simpson, Shooter Jennings, Kris Kristofferson, and the "original outlaw" Bobby Bare as her dream male duet partners in the music business. "Bobby Bare is an incredible human being, in addition to being one of the finest musicologists I've ever known," she said.Dalton also fondly remembered the late but great Lynn Anderson. "Lynn and I were friends. She was such a character and pretty down to earth, particularly in her later years. I was shocked to hear that she had passed. She was in such good shape riding horses. Lynn was wonderful," Dalton said."Scarecrow" is available on Spotify and on Apple Music To learn more about iconic singer-songwriter Lacy J. Dalton and her music, check out her official website and her Facebook page More about Lacy J Dalton, Scarecrow, Singersongwriter, Lynn anderson Lacy J Dalton Scarecrow Singersongwriter Lynn anderson