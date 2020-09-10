Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Music Cristina Scabbia from the band Lacuna Coil chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Black Anima: Live From The Apocalypse." "Live From The Apocalypse is our way to start again with an event that can also bring together our fan-base all around the world. We can't wait for September 11," she exclaimed. Regarding their songwriting inspirations, she said, "We usually get inspired by life itself and that can mean multiple things. Personal experiences but also stories around us, movies, books... even a single moment can sparkle creativity and emotions." On being a recording artist in the digital age, she said, "On one side it feels that we always have to catch up with technology but on the other side it feels great to know there is always something new to learn and experience." She opened up life during quarantine. "I personally spent my time in a way that has been creative and stimulating for my mind, to keep me from focusing on the pandemic," she said. "I played lots of video games, cooked (and ate) a lot, created my Twitch channel and wrote some thoughts that might turn into lyrics, some day," she said. When asked about her dream collaboration choices in music, she said, "The are several artists that I admire, like Korn and Rammstein, for example but I am sure that when I will be done with this interview I will be thinking about many, many others." "I consider a collaboration perfect when it includes a cool project and possibly a friendship or mutual admiration," she added. On her plans for the future, she said, "The main focus is now our Live from the Apocalypse but we have some gigs tentatively scheduled for the last months of the year. We will wait to see how the pandemic evolves and we are all hoping that things will be okay soon for us all. What a surreal year, so crazy." Scabbia defined the word success as follows: "To look back and think 'Wow, did I really get to the point in life I am glad I am in this position?' I am not talking about popularity or money but more about satisfaction and happiness." She remarked about Black Anima: Live From The Apocalypse, "I would say that is a great chance for them all to enjoy a very special event from the commodity of their homes (or everywhere else they like) being also able to interact with other fans worldwide." "One of the best thing that’s happened in all these years is that lots of friendships started because of our music, so it feels great to think we can all be united at the same time. We would like to thank everyone for the support: being able to play after seven months from the last show knowing that there will be a crowd waiting for us is really exciting and heartwarming," she exclaimed. To learn more about Lacuna Coil, check out their Lacuna Coil CUNENE Photography "During lockdown we had to cancel a lot of gigs and realized there was no way we could play real concerts anytime soon," she said. "That’s why we started to think about alternative ways to be able to do what we love the most: playing and performing our music.""Live From The Apocalypse is our way to start again with an event that can also bring together our fan-base all around the world. We can't wait for September 11," she exclaimed.Regarding their songwriting inspirations, she said, "We usually get inspired by life itself and that can mean multiple things. Personal experiences but also stories around us, movies, books... even a single moment can sparkle creativity and emotions."On being a recording artist in the digital age, she said, "On one side it feels that we always have to catch up with technology but on the other side it feels great to know there is always something new to learn and experience."She opened up life during quarantine. "I personally spent my time in a way that has been creative and stimulating for my mind, to keep me from focusing on the pandemic," she said."I played lots of video games, cooked (and ate) a lot, created my Twitch channel and wrote some thoughts that might turn into lyrics, some day," she said.When asked about her dream collaboration choices in music, she said, "The are several artists that I admire, like Korn and Rammstein, for example but I am sure that when I will be done with this interview I will be thinking about many, many others.""I consider a collaboration perfect when it includes a cool project and possibly a friendship or mutual admiration," she added.On her plans for the future, she said, "The main focus is now our Live from the Apocalypse but we have some gigs tentatively scheduled for the last months of the year. We will wait to see how the pandemic evolves and we are all hoping that things will be okay soon for us all. What a surreal year, so crazy."Scabbia defined the word success as follows: "To look back and think 'Wow, did I really get to the point in life I am glad I am in this position?' I am not talking about popularity or money but more about satisfaction and happiness."She remarked about Black Anima: Live From The Apocalypse, "I would say that is a great chance for them all to enjoy a very special event from the commodity of their homes (or everywhere else they like) being also able to interact with other fans worldwide.""One of the best thing that’s happened in all these years is that lots of friendships started because of our music, so it feels great to think we can all be united at the same time. We would like to thank everyone for the support: being able to play after seven months from the last show knowing that there will be a crowd waiting for us is really exciting and heartwarming," she exclaimed.To learn more about Lacuna Coil, check out their official website and their Facebook page More about Lacuna Coil, Cristina Scabbia, Black Anima Live From The Apocalypse Lacuna Coil Cristina Scabbia Black Anima Live Fro...