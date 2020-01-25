Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Electronic artist Kyle Watson chatted with Digital Journal about his new single "I Got You" featuring Apple Gule, as well as his upcoming show at Coachella and his new live concept "My Machines." Watson shared that his upcoming performance at Coachella will feature new music. "It is pretty crazy to think that I'll be playing this festival, but my set will be full of upcoming music from me, some exclusives and first plays, as well as new music coming on Box Of Cats." He also opened up about the new live concept "My Machines." "My Machines is the name I’ve given to the shows that feature only my own music. I play an extended set, and from start to finish, every song the audience hears is either a Kyle Watson original, remix, edit, bootleg or acapella," he explained. Regarding his musical and songwriting inspirations, he said, "Other artists' music inspires me, and so do their stories. Music documentaries about successful artists, cool art and groundbreaking sound designers are all up there." On being an electronic artist in the digital age, he said, "It is pretty exciting, limitless. I love the freedom that artists have now, and the tools we all have access to. There are hardly any roadblocks, and that is exhilarating." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as a recording artist, he responded, "I wouldn't say I go out of the way to be technologically advanced. I write all my music in the box without any hardware and no external synths." For young and aspiring musicians, he encouraged them to always "be unique." "It's too easy to copy an artist or a song or a technique, but no one remembers the ones who follow. Stay in your own lane and do something different. He listed Billie Eilish and Charli XCX as his dream female collaboration choices in the music business. "Honestly, Billie Eilish would be an amazing artist to work with as a songwriter and vocalist. Charli XCX from a songwriting point of view would also be pretty great," he said. For his fans, he concluded, "Firstly, I would like to say thanks to everyone who has ever bought or streamed something of mine, you guys are amazing. I hope you like the direction some of my new music is taking as I pull influences from my recent touring." I hope you like the direction some of my new music is taking as I pull influences from my recent touring."Kyle Watson's "I Got You," featuring Apple Gule, is available on digital service providers by clicking here To learn more about Kyle Watson and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page