Special By By Markos Papadatos 23 mins ago in Music Kyle Davis of the pop group Overnight (created by Jeff Timmons from 98 Degrees) chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about their music and plans for the future. He has nothing but the kindest remarks about working with Jeff Timmons from 98 Degrees. "Jeff is the best. From the moment I met him, I knew I would love working with him. He is so full of energy and positivity that just an ordinary day recording vocals still had that magic and excitement to it. During COVID we’ve obviously had to take a long break but he continually ensures us that he’s always in our corner being that support system which really makes this group feel like a family rather than just a great job opportunity," he said. Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "I get inspiration from everywhere. I’m one of those people that analyzes everything that happens to me and how it makes me feel. And then when I’m in the shower or about to feel asleep a song just kind of comes out." On his plans for the rest of the year and beyond, Davis said, "I just released my track 'Lemon' a few weeks ago and we’ve seen it kind of blow up on TikTok with over 14,000 videos. We’re quickly finishing up the rest of the album and so excited for people to hear the other tracks. 'Ribcage' will be next." For young and aspiring musicians, he said, "Just continue to put yourself out there 24/7 and say yes to every opportunity. I ended up in this boy band because I commented on a Facebook post saying 'Who knows any good singers?' which is insane to me. You have to be prepared for 99 percent of the projects you do to completely fail and know that it’s ok because you just need one to succeed." On being a musician in the digital age, he noted that there are definitely pros and cons. "Every artist is expected to be a social media expert and a daily poster on every single platform which is a lot of work. But on the flip side, I can reach so many strangers from far away that never have to leave their house. 14,000 people danced to my song on an app on their phone, I want to live in that universe," he exclaimed. He listed The Weeknd and Billie Eilish as his dream collaboration choices in music. Davis concluded about Overnight, "Look out for us. We took a break but it only made us stronger and more hungry for the next steps. I can't wait to start creating original material with the guys as well as some other plans Jeff is working on that we can’t talk about yet." To learn more about the pop group Overnight, follow them on Read More: Earlier this year, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Musical artist Ilyah Harris Davey Jr. On being a part of Overnight, he said, "Being apart of Overnight has been an incredible experience! We’ve been able to travel to so many cool places and have a lot of crazy nights all while doing what we love to do."He has nothing but the kindest remarks about working with Jeff Timmons from 98 Degrees. "Jeff is the best. From the moment I met him, I knew I would love working with him. He is so full of energy and positivity that just an ordinary day recording vocals still had that magic and excitement to it. During COVID we’ve obviously had to take a long break but he continually ensures us that he’s always in our corner being that support system which really makes this group feel like a family rather than just a great job opportunity," he said.Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "I get inspiration from everywhere. I’m one of those people that analyzes everything that happens to me and how it makes me feel. And then when I’m in the shower or about to feel asleep a song just kind of comes out."On his plans for the rest of the year and beyond, Davis said, "I just released my track 'Lemon' a few weeks ago and we’ve seen it kind of blow up on TikTok with over 14,000 videos. We’re quickly finishing up the rest of the album and so excited for people to hear the other tracks. 'Ribcage' will be next."For young and aspiring musicians, he said, "Just continue to put yourself out there 24/7 and say yes to every opportunity. I ended up in this boy band because I commented on a Facebook post saying 'Who knows any good singers?' which is insane to me. You have to be prepared for 99 percent of the projects you do to completely fail and know that it’s ok because you just need one to succeed."On being a musician in the digital age, he noted that there are definitely pros and cons. "Every artist is expected to be a social media expert and a daily poster on every single platform which is a lot of work. But on the flip side, I can reach so many strangers from far away that never have to leave their house. 14,000 people danced to my song on an app on their phone, I want to live in that universe," he exclaimed.He listed The Weeknd and Billie Eilish as his dream collaboration choices in music.Davis concluded about Overnight, "Look out for us. We took a break but it only made us stronger and more hungry for the next steps. I can't wait to start creating original material with the guys as well as some other plans Jeff is working on that we can’t talk about yet."To learn more about the pop group Overnight, follow them on Instagram : Earlier this year, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Ilyah about Overnight and his solo music. More about Kyle Davis, Overnight, jeff timmons, Music, Digital Age Kyle Davis Overnight jeff timmons Music Digital Age Pop