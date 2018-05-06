Kris Allen to serve as special guest on American Idol Live tour

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Season 8 American Idol winner Kris Allen will serve as the special musical guest on the 2018 "American Idol Live! Tour." The 40-city tour will kick off on July 11 in Redding, California, and it will wrap up on September 16 in Washington, DC. In the New York area, they will be performing on August 16 at The Space at Westbury on Long Island. The band In Real Life will also join them on select dates. In Real Life were the winners of the 2017 summer reality competition show Boy Band. The American Idol Live Tour is produced by Faculty Productions, along with CORE Media Group. To learn more about the 2018 American Idol Live Tour, check out its Read More: The 2018 tour is expected to span three months this summer, and it will feature the Top 7 finalists on this season of the reality singing competition American Idol on the new channel ABC, which includes such talented vocalists as Cade Foehner, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Catie Turner, Gabby Barrett, Jurnee, Maddie Poppe and Michael J. Woodard.The 40-city tour will kick off on July 11 in Redding, California, and it will wrap up on September 16 in Washington, DC. In the New York area, they will be performing on August 16 at The Space at Westbury on Long Island. The band In Real Life will also join them on select dates. In Real Life were the winners of the 2017 summer reality competition show Boy Band.The American Idol Live Tour is produced by Faculty Productions, along with CORE Media Group. To learn more about the 2018 American Idol Live Tour, check out its official website , and their Facebook page Kris Allen chatted with Digital Journal last year about his tour with Parachute More about Kris allen, American idol, Live, Tour Kris allen American idol Live Tour