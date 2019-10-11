Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York City - "American Idol" Season 8 winner Kris Allen sat down and chatted with this journalist prior to his October 4th show at The Cutting Room in New York City. "I had to do a lot of looking back. I feel very grateful for the past 10 years and the life and career that I've had," he admitted. Allen shared that this marked the first time that he has played While he has not spoken to former Idol alum Adam Lambert in a while, Allen shared that he hopes that "Lambert is doing great." "Adam seems like he is doing great. I do like his song 'New Eyes' a lot. Adam is amazing," Allen said, and went on to sing a line or two of that Lambert tune. Digital age of music On being an artist in this digital age, Allen said, "Honestly, I feel pretty good about it. It's nice to be able to do this independently. I am able to put out music on my own whenever I want, and that's fun for me. I can track it as an independent artist immediately on Spotify." He feels that the Music Modernization Act (MMA) has been a "long time coming." "We've made some strides in that, and thank God for people that were on the Congress floor making those moves," he said. "There is more to go and more things to happen." Being a husband to Katy and a father to three kids, he shared that they have helped mold him into the actor that he is today. "I am still learning how to balance that. I'm not amazing at it yet," he said. He listed Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Linda Ronstadt as his dream female duet choice in the music business. "Linda [Ronstadt] is one of my favorite singers of all time," Allen said. Allen defined the word success as "being able to sit still and think about your life and smile." For his fans, Allen concluded, "It has been a long journey with the fans. 10 years is a long time. I feel insanely grateful that they exist and that I have fans, and that they continue to support me." 10 by Kris Allen is available on To learn more about Read More: On his 10th anniversary since his American Idol win, he said, "It feels good. It feels weird that it has been that long. I've had a lot of fun putting this tour and this record together.""I had to do a lot of looking back. I feel very grateful for the past 10 years and the life and career that I've had," he admitted.Allen shared that this marked the first time that he has played The Cutting Room in Manhattan. "This venue seems really nice," he said. "I am excited about this tour and I am excited about the next thing, which is new music."While he has not spoken to former Idol alum Adam Lambert in a while, Allen shared that he hopes that "Lambert is doing great." "Adam seems like he is doing great. I do like his song 'New Eyes' a lot. Adam is amazing," Allen said, and went on to sing a line or two of that Lambert tune.On being an artist in this digital age, Allen said, "Honestly, I feel pretty good about it. It's nice to be able to do this independently. I am able to put out music on my own whenever I want, and that's fun for me. I can track it as an independent artist immediately on Spotify."He feels that the Music Modernization Act (MMA) has been a "long time coming." "We've made some strides in that, and thank God for people that were on the Congress floor making those moves," he said. "There is more to go and more things to happen."Being a husband to Katy and a father to three kids, he shared that they have helped mold him into the actor that he is today. "I am still learning how to balance that. I'm not amazing at it yet," he said.He listed Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Linda Ronstadt as his dream female duet choice in the music business. "Linda [Ronstadt] is one of my favorite singers of all time," Allen said.Allen defined the word success as "being able to sit still and think about your life and smile."For his fans, Allen concluded, "It has been a long journey with the fans. 10 years is a long time. I feel insanely grateful that they exist and that I have fans, and that they continue to support me."10 by Kris Allen is available on Apple Music To learn more about Kris Allen , check out his official Facebook page Digital Journal reviewed Kris Allen's latest studio offering, 10. More about Kris allen, season 8, American idol, Adam lambert, Linda Ronstadt Kris allen season 8 American idol Adam lambert Linda Ronstadt