Their tour fuses music, 3-D visuals and performance art, and their live shows in 2020 are bound to be a work of art. Kraftwerk was founded in 1970 by Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider. They set up their electronic Kling Klang Studio in Düsseldorf, Germany where they conceived and produced all Kraftwerk albums.
By the mid-'70s, Kraftwerk has earned critical acclaim all over the world for experimenting with robotics and for juxtaposing technological innovations in their music and live shows. Thanks to their visions of the future, Kraftwerk created the soundtrack for the digital age of the 21st century. Their music encompasses elements of electro, hip-hop, rock and roll, techno and synth-pop.
In the fall of 2019, Kraftwerk
earned its sixth career nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
. Kraftwerk is recognized for being the foundation that all synthesizer-based rock and electronic dance music (EDM) is built around, and rightfully so.
In 2014, Ralf Hütter and his former partner were honored with the coveted Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
To learn more about Kraftwerk
and their music, check out their official website
and their Facebook page
.