By By Markos Papadatos 59 mins ago in Music Acclaimed German band Kraftwerk is in the running for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020. They are one of 16 nominated acts. This marks their sixth career nomination for the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They were previously nominated in 2003, 2013, 2015, 2017, and most recently, in 2019. Kraftwerk is credited for being the foundation that all synthesizer-based rock and electronic dance music (EDM) is built around. Their musical influence is found in such musical acts as the synth-pop music of Depeche Mode, the electronic-rock integration of U2, the production style of Kanye West, as well as many other electronic and dubstep artists and groups. In 2014, the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (NARAS) honored Kraftwerk with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and rightfully so, since they were innovators and trailblazers in electronic music, being one of the first musical acts to make the genre popular. Kraftwerk continues to tour to this day. For more information on their tour dates, check out their official homepage. To learn more about the nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2020, check out the official website. Kraftwerk has been eligible since 1995, and the band members that are eligible for this prestigious nomination include Karl Bartos, Wolfgang Flür, Ralf Hütter, and Florian Schneider. The band was co-founded by Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider in 1970 in the German city Düsseldorf.