Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image'King of Twang' Duane Eddy to appear in Viva Las Vegas

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Duane Eddy, who is affectionately known as "The King of Twang," will be appearing in Viva Las Vegas on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
A living guitar legend, Eddy is set to appear in Viva Las Vegas, along with rockabilly band The Stray Cats and fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jerry Lee Lewis, which promises to be an unforgettable concert. Eddy also has a new Gretsch 6-string bass guitar that is coming to the market in a few months.
In addition, one of Eddy's 1960s RCA Greek singles is collectible as it was issued on multi-coloured vinyl.
Duane Eddy's awards and accolades
In 1994, Eddy was inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the "Performers" category. As indicated by the Rock Hall website, Eddy is hailed as "one of the earliest guitar heroes," and he is notable for putting the "twang" in rock and roll. Eddy was the first rock and roll guitarist to have a signature model guitar (in 1961).
In 2004, Eddy was presented with the "Legend Award" from Guitar Player Magazine, where he was the second person to ever receive this award, after Les Paul. In 2008, Eddy was subsequently inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville.
To learn more about veteran rock star Duane Eddy, check out his official Facebook page, and the Duane Eddy Circle homepage.
More about Duane Eddy, viva las vegas, king of twang, Rock, Guitar
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: Salina Solomon will blow you away with new album '20/20' Special
Growth of facial recognition software in China
Bitcoin struggles up to $9,000 again only to fall back
37 dead in Siberia shopping mall fire
IBM launches Watson data kits for enterprise AI adoption
Ground under a West Texas oil patch is moving at an alarming rate
Turkey detains students after Erdogan's 'terrorist' rebuke
Cancer risk from chemicals used to cure processed meats
Ottawa Heart Institute shows off new cutting-edge technology
Saudis intercept seven Yemen rebel missiles in deadly escalation