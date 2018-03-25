A living guitar legend, Eddy is set to appear in Viva Las Vegas, along with rockabilly band The Stray Cats and fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jerry Lee Lewis
, which promises to be an unforgettable concert. Eddy also has a new Gretsch 6-string bass guitar that is coming to the market in a few months.
In addition, one of Eddy's 1960s RCA Greek singles is collectible as it was issued on multi-coloured vinyl.
Duane Eddy's awards and accolades
In 1994, Eddy was inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
in the "Performers" category. As indicated by the Rock Hall website, Eddy is hailed as "one of the earliest guitar heroes," and he is notable for putting the "twang" in rock and roll. Eddy was the first rock and roll guitarist to have a signature model guitar (in 1961).
In 2004, Eddy was presented with the "Legend Award" from Guitar Player Magazine
, where he was the second person to ever receive this award, after Les Paul. In 2008, Eddy was subsequently inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville.
To learn more about veteran rock star Duane Eddy, check out his official Facebook page
, and the Duane Eddy Circle homepage
.