Killer Queen to perform 2020 Queen tribute show at The Paramount

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Huntington - On July 11, 2020, the British tribute band Killer Queen will be returning to The Paramount in Huntington for a tribute show.
Digital Journal proclaimed Killer Queen's high-energy concert at the "best live tribute show of 2019," and rightfully so. It was described as "mesmerizing," where the music of the late Freddie Mercury and Queen was "alive and well."
For more information on their upcoming show at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island, visit the venue's official homepage.
Killer Queen frontman Patrick Myers, who plays Freddie Mercury in the group, chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos back in the summer of 2019 about touring and the band's legacy.
To learn more about the tribute group Killer Queen and their forthcoming 2020 tour dates, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
