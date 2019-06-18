Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Huntington - Patrick Myers, the frontman and lead singer of the Queen tribute band Killer Queen (who portrays Freddie Mercury in the group) chatted with Digital Journal about the band's legacy and their touring. Myers praised the film Bohemian Rhapsody, especially Rami Malek's spellbinding performance in particular. "I think he did an amazing job," he said. "It was extraordinary what Rami was able to achieve. It was interesting and captivating at the same time." He was drawn to Freddie Mercury due to the "freedom that he had on the stage." "I remember Kurt Cobain talking about Freddie in relation to his own performance. Kurt was an amazingly strong performer and very magnetic. The one that Kurt noticed about Freddie was that Freddie loved being on stage and he loved that energy," Myers said. "Freddie's energy was so honest and pure that you were drawn to it," he added. "Freddie was all about positivity and his best performances were always infused with that." When asked what his favorite Queen songs to perform live are, he shared that many stand out to him including "Bohemian Rhapsody," "The Show Must Go On," as well as the more obscure cut "Sail Away Sweet Sister." "I loved listening to that song as a kid," he said about "Sail Away Sweet Sister." He also had nothing but the kindest words about the Queens tune "These Are The Days of Our Lives," penned by Roger Taylor. The song's music video was the final one to feature Freddie Mercury in person. "That video is just extraordinary," Myers said. "There is so much 'pathos' when he looks down and says 'I still love you'." Myers shared that he has never met Adam Lambert in person, but he has seen Lambert perform live with Queen in concert and extolled him for being a "wonderful" frontman. "That was my first opportunity to see Queen in any incarnation... with Adam Lambert," he said. Killer Queen formed back in June of 1993, and their first public performance took place at London University, where they followed the footsteps of the real Queen who had played their first concerts there 21 years prior. In the new millennium, Killer Queen's fanbase grew exponentially. In 2005, they performed at Ahoy Stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, where the reformed Queen, featuring lead vocals from Paul Rodgers, would be playing a few months later. To learn more about Killer Queen and their tour dates, check out their On July 17, Killer Queen will be headlining The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. "It is going to be great to be back in America for our fourth year running," he admitted. "It will be our second tour there this year. 