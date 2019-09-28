Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On September 27, acclaimed actor and musician Kiefer Sutherland ("24") released the special edition of "Reckless & Me" via BMG. Some of the highlight tracks include his upbeat version of Patty Loveless' "Blame It on Your Heart," the raspy "Honey Bee," the enthralling "Can't Stay Away," as well as the soothing "Faded Pair of Blue Jeans," where he shows his soft side. The live concert portion of his album closes with the spitfire and mid-tempo "Agave " and the liberating "Rebel Wind." He makes the audience feel as if they had a front-row seat to his show at SchwuZ in Germany thanks to the excellent audio quality. Reckless & Me (Special Edition) is available on The Verdict Overall, the Reckless & Me special edition is a must for all fans of To learn more about Particularly impressive about this special collection is that it includes his 10-track Reckless & Me album, as well as his full concert in Berlin, Germany, which was recorded live on March 1, 2019, at SchwuZ.Some of the highlight tracks include his upbeat version of Patty Loveless' "Blame It on Your Heart," the raspy "Honey Bee," the enthralling "Can't Stay Away," as well as the soothing "Faded Pair of Blue Jeans," where he shows his soft side. The live concert portion of his album closes with the spitfire and mid-tempo "Agave " and the liberating "Rebel Wind." He makes the audience feel as if they had a front-row seat to his show at SchwuZ in Germany thanks to the excellent audio quality.Reckless & Me (Special Edition) is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, the Reckless & Me special edition is a must for all fans of Kiefer Sutherland and his music. There is something in it for everybody and he proves that he is one of the most underrated singer-songwriters in the contemporary music scene. Grab a bottle of wine and let Kiefer Sutherland lure you in. This collection garners an A rating.To learn more about Kiefer Sutherland and his new music, check out his official homepage More about Kiefer sutherland, reckless & me, Actor, Musician Kiefer sutherland reckless me Actor Musician