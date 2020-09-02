Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Kevin Martin, the lead singer of the rock group Candlebox, chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Let Me Down Easy" and new music. "I fell in love with it immediately since it was exactly what I was looking for. We went into preproduction and we worked it out, and we loved it. It was great, I love the song, I am very pleased with it," he said. Martin praised the song's lyric video, which was reminiscent of "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" meets a blues vibe. It was co-written by Martin and Peter Cornell, the brother of the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell, as a special collaboration between the two. "Peter is a lovely guy, I've known him a long time. I was happy to reconnect with him and to be able to catch up since I hadn't seen him in 20 years," he said. "Peter really was an influence on this record. Getting this track from him was a catalyst for the rest of the album. This song sparked my love for music again," he said. The song will be featured on Candlebox's forthcoming full-length studio album, which does not yet have a title. "The album is done," he admitted. "We released the song since we wanted the people to have something to listen to." On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "There are pros and cons. Some times, I find the digital age enlightening but other times, it can be discouraging. There are moments where it is incredibly beautiful such as when artists do their live shows and acoustic shows from their houses. I am happy that people even care that we are doing something." Martin listed Kacey Musgraves and Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless as his dream female collaboration choices in music. "I think Taylor has a really interesting, cool voice," he explained. He defined the word success as "waking up each day and be able to do what you want to do." "Let Me Down Easy" is available on digital service providers by To learn more about rock group Candlebox and their music, check out their "Let Me Down Easy" was released via Pavement Entertainment on August 28. This marks the band's first new material since their 2016 critically-acclaimed album, Disappearing in Airports. "I was actually reconnecting with an old friend, Peter Cornell, who I hadn't seen in a while," he said. "We reunited back in 2018 and I told him I was writing a new record and I always loved his writing and the way he approached music. I asked him if he had anything for me, and he sent me this track two days later in an acoustic fashion.""I fell in love with it immediately since it was exactly what I was looking for. We went into preproduction and we worked it out, and we loved it. It was great, I love the song, I am very pleased with it," he said.Martin praised the song's lyric video, which was reminiscent of "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" meets a blues vibe.It was co-written by Martin and Peter Cornell, the brother of the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell, as a special collaboration between the two. "Peter is a lovely guy, I've known him a long time. I was happy to reconnect with him and to be able to catch up since I hadn't seen him in 20 years," he said."Peter really was an influence on this record. Getting this track from him was a catalyst for the rest of the album. This song sparked my love for music again," he said.The song will be featured on Candlebox's forthcoming full-length studio album, which does not yet have a title. "The album is done," he admitted. "We released the song since we wanted the people to have something to listen to."On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "There are pros and cons. Some times, I find the digital age enlightening but other times, it can be discouraging. There are moments where it is incredibly beautiful such as when artists do their live shows and acoustic shows from their houses. I am happy that people even care that we are doing something."Martin listed Kacey Musgraves and Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless as his dream female collaboration choices in music. "I think Taylor has a really interesting, cool voice," he explained.He defined the word success as "waking up each day and be able to do what you want to do.""Let Me Down Easy" is available on digital service providers by clicking here . "Get it, listen to it, turn it up and disturb your neighbors with it," he said.To learn more about rock group Candlebox and their music, check out their official homepage and their Facebook page More about Kevin martin, let me down easy, Music, candlebox Kevin martin let me down easy Music candlebox