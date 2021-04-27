Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Kenny Loggins chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his forthcoming Record Store Day exclusive vinyl and his new single "The Great Adventure." At The Movies will feature some of his biggest soundtrack hits for the first time ever on one album, which include "I'm Alright" from Caddyshack, the title track "Footloose" of Footloose, and "Danger Zone" from Top Gun, among many others. For more information on finding a participating Record Store Day retailer, "I still hope to be included in the newTop Gun, I think there is a good chance with that," he added. "I still feel to be peripherally connected to the music business still." On his music inspirations, he said, "I've always been a fan of pop music and I have five kids of my own, and each one has strong relationships with music so they turn me on to the music that they like." He opened up about his latest children's single "The Great Adventure," which was donated to the San Diego Zoo for use on their Kids TV network that airs in children's hospitals and Ronald McDonald Houses charities around the globe. "The Great Adventure" is available on digital service providers by "I am really proud of 'The Great Adventure'. It has come a long way and it's established with the San Diego Zoo and Ronald McDonald Houses and children's hospitals and that's a very fulfilling thing to have happened, and I think it's a really great song. I am curious to see where it will go. It is streaming well and the rest is up to the public," he added. For over 40 years, Loggins has sold in excess of 25 million albums worldwide and he has earned two Grammy Awards for "Best Pop Vocal Performance, Male" for "This Is It" in 1981 and for the coveted "Song of the Year" for "What a Fool Believes" in 1980. "Primarily, I had a great run and connection with Michael McDonald. The songs were received really well," he admitted. Aside from his successful recordings, as a solo artist and as a member of the iconic duo Loggins & Messina, Loggins became the first major rock star to dedicate himself to recording music for children and their families. His children's album Return to Pooh Corner is still the best-selling children’s record of the last two decades. "That always feels great," he said. "I call them parents records that are also compatible with children. I just made a new lullaby record and I will release that independently as well." On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It's an interesting time, isn't it? Everybody is trying to figure it out. These days, they can monetize with streaming to the point where artists can make a decent living with it. As long as you have a public eye and an image going on, streaming can work. It is interesting to see where it's going and it seems to be working on some level." For young and aspiring artists, he said, "If they are songwriters, write as much as they possibly can, and collaborate as much as they can. In today's marketplace, collaboration is key to connect with producers." Loggins is a firm believer in paying it forward. He regularly lends his musical talent and generous heart to support youth-based programs such as Make a Wish, Toys for Tots, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Notes for Notes, and Little Kids Rock. In 2016, Loggins was recognized with a "Humanitarian of the Year" Award from Little Kids Rock for his services to children's causes, and his core belief that, "every child should experience the healing power of music." On the title of the current chapter of his life, Loggins responded, "My Life and Music." "I've been lucky and graced with the opportunity to make music and sing my whole career and have it pay my rent and my kids' schools, and I have just been fortunate," he said. Loggins defined the word success as "having the freedom to make creative decisions in his life without worrying about paying the rent." To learn more about veteran singer-songwriter Kenny Loggins, check out his Kenny Loggins Leslie Hassler Loggins is one of contemporary pop music's greatest hitmakers who is affectionately known as "The Soundtrack King," and rightfully so. He has announced his upcoming musical effort,At The Movies, a special Record Store Day exclusive vinyl that will be released on June 12 via Legacy Recordings. "We have been talking about it for a year so it's great that it is finally coming out. I am looking forward to seeing what happens with that. 