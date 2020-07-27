Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country singer Kelly Lang chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. She will be releasing her upcoming album, Old Soul, on September 18. "This is a whole new era of music for me that I never tapped into before," she said. "I picked songs that meant something to me growing up. My parents played Frankie Valli and Gladys Knight. I loved this era of music. I'm an old soul." In this album, she covers "Drive" by The Cars as her new single. "I love this song. My new single is a remake of The Cars classic tune. My version is a little different and it puts me in a relaxed mood," she said. "During the pandemic, I created the lyric video for 'Drive'. It has given me time to learn computer skills that I didn't know I had." She revealed that another song from the album will be released in August as a promotional single for the album. "With this album, I had no intention of copying or being better than the originals. I am just honoring the songs that I loved so much and I recorded them my way," she said. "I want to bring my fans back to an era where they can feel happy and safe," she said. "I consider myself an 'old soul' and I enjoy vintage clothes and old cars." On being an artist in the digital age, she remarked, "It is so different. I am grateful for my team that knows the digital market more than I do. I just love creating the music and I hand it over to them and they just connect the dots. It is so amazing how big you can build your fan-base with the way the world is right now." Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Just Breathe." "Just pause. Be still. Take a moment to 'just be'," she said. On May 1, 2018, multifaceted entertainer Marie Osmond invited fans backstage for a makeup tutorial on Marie Osmond and Kelly Lang Absolute Publicity Lang defined the word success as "when people step up and are kind to me or when they tell me I am a kind person." "My reputation matters to me more than any dollar amount," she said. Old Soul is available for pre-order on all digital service providers by To learn more about Kelly Lang, check out her "We are doing okay during the quarantine," she said. "It is definitely a change of lifestyle. We have been able to relax and enjoy our home. Now, my husband, TG Sheppard , and I want to go back on stage again."She will be releasing her upcoming album, Old Soul, on September 18. "This is a whole new era of music for me that I never tapped into before," she said. "I picked songs that meant something to me growing up. My parents played Frankie Valli and Gladys Knight. I loved this era of music. I'm an old soul."In this album, she covers "Drive" by The Cars as her new single. "I love this song. My new single is a remake of The Cars classic tune. My version is a little different and it puts me in a relaxed mood," she said. "During the pandemic, I created the lyric video for 'Drive'. It has given me time to learn computer skills that I didn't know I had."She revealed that another song from the album will be released in August as a promotional single for the album. "With this album, I had no intention of copying or being better than the originals. I am just honoring the songs that I loved so much and I recorded them my way," she said."I want to bring my fans back to an era where they can feel happy and safe," she said. "I consider myself an 'old soul' and I enjoy vintage clothes and old cars."On being an artist in the digital age, she remarked, "It is so different. I am grateful for my team that knows the digital market more than I do. I just love creating the music and I hand it over to them and they just connect the dots. It is so amazing how big you can build your fan-base with the way the world is right now."Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Just Breathe." "Just pause. Be still. Take a moment to 'just be'," she said.On May 1, 2018, multifaceted entertainer Marie Osmond invited fans backstage for a makeup tutorial on Kelly Lang . "That was so much fun," she admitted. "That was such a gift, for her to take her time to do that with me. We will air that again soon."Lang defined the word success as "when people step up and are kind to me or when they tell me I am a kind person." "My reputation matters to me more than any dollar amount," she said.Old Soul is available for pre-order on all digital service providers by clicking here To learn more about Kelly Lang, check out her official website and their Facebook page More about Kelly Lang, TG Sheppherd, Country, Drive, the cas Kelly Lang TG Sheppherd Country Drive the cas