Kelly Ford to host 'Kelly Ford in the Morning' on NASH FM 94.7

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageKelly Ford to host 'Kelly Ford in the Morning' on NASH FM 94.7

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Beloved country radio personality Kelly Ford will be returning to New York City as part of the new "Kelly Ford in the Morning" radio show.
This announcement was made by Cumulus Media, where its flagship country radio station, NASH FM 94.7, will kick off its new morning drive show on Monday, February 4. This new show will be called "Kelly Ford in the Morning."
Ford is returning to NASH FM 94.7 in New York, where she was the first on-air personality when the station first debuted in 2013. She was the radio station's first midday host, prior to moving to Nashville in 2015, where she joined Westwood One's "America's Morning Show."
Prior to that, Ford was a part of the nationally syndicated country radio morning show, Ty, Kelly and Chuck, which is now The Ty Bentli Show.
The radio station celebrated her return by announcing it on-air, and it was followed by a live performance from country recording artist Russell Dickerson at the Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17 in their New York studio.
The new show, Kelly Ford in the Morning, is going to air on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on NASH FM 94.7.
Ford is known for being an advocate for women, and the acclaimed radio personality has been honored by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation with a national Gracie Award.
To learn more about NASH FM 94.7, check out its official website.
Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Kelly Ford back in September of 2014.
More about kelly ford, Nash FM 947, Country, Radio
 
Latest News
Top News
Assange starts legal bid to unseal US charges against him
Kurd-led forces overrun last IS-held village in Syria: monitor
U.S. hemp production could rise once government shutdown ends
Lawsuit against medical pot producer, Organigram to go forward
In Greek region of Macedonia, anger at imminent name deal
Four dead in Venezuela as rival protests begin
Cardiff striker Sala 'concerned about plane' in final audio message
Striking taxis up pressure as tourism fair opens in Madrid
Kelly Ford to host 'Kelly Ford in the Morning' on NASH FM 94.7
Country Music Hall of Famer Maxine Brown Russell dies at 87