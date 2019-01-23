Kelly Ford to host 'Kelly Ford in the Morning' on NASH FM 94.7

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Beloved country radio personality Kelly Ford will be returning to New York City as part of the new "Kelly Ford in the Morning" radio show. Ford is returning to NASH FM 94.7 in New York, where she was the first on-air personality when the station first debuted in 2013. She was the radio station's first midday host, prior to moving to Nashville in 2015, where she joined Westwood One's " Prior to that, Ford was a part of the nationally syndicated country radio morning show, Ty, Kelly and Chuck, which is now The Ty Bentli Show. The radio station celebrated her return by announcing it on-air, and it was followed by a live performance from country recording artist Russell Dickerson at the Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17 in their New York studio. The new show, Kelly Ford in the Morning, is going to air on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on NASH FM 94.7. Ford is known for being an advocate for women, and the acclaimed radio personality has been honored by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation with a national Gracie Award. To learn more about NASH FM 94.7, check out its Read More: Digital Journal chatted with This announcement was made by Cumulus Media, where its flagship country radio station, NASH FM 94.7, will kick off its new morning drive show on Monday, February 4. This new show will be called "Kelly Ford in the Morning."Ford is returning to NASH FM 94.7 in New York, where she was the first on-air personality when the station first debuted in 2013. She was the radio station's first midday host, prior to moving to Nashville in 2015, where she joined Westwood One's " America's Morning Show ."Prior to that, Ford was a part of the nationally syndicated country radio morning show, Ty, Kelly and Chuck, which is now The Ty Bentli Show.The radio station celebrated her return by announcing it on-air, and it was followed by a live performance from country recording artist Russell Dickerson at the Hackensack Meridian Health Stage 17 in their New York studio.The new show, Kelly Ford in the Morning, is going to air on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on NASH FM 94.7.Ford is known for being an advocate for women, and the acclaimed radio personality has been honored by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation with a national Gracie Award.To learn more about NASH FM 94.7, check out its official website : Digital Journal chatted with Kelly Ford back in September of 2014. More about kelly ford, Nash FM 947, Country, Radio kelly ford Nash FM 947 Country Radio