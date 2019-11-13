Special By By Markos Papadatos 12 hours ago in Music Keith Getty from Ireland's very own musical duo Keith & Kristyn Getty chatted with Digital Journal about their upcoming show at Carnegie Hall in New York City, and their future plans. On their future plans, he said, "Next year is the tenth anniversary Irish Christmas, the fourth Sing Conference in Nashville Tennessee, we begin the transition towards our arena tour starting in full in 2021. It's also Kristyn's 40th, so we are doing a bunch of special events and she is recording an album of hymns, songs and lullabies she's recorded with our kids. For us, it’s a huge year for family music." Regarding their music inspirations, Keith said, "In some ways, it's a lifelong crusade to write deeper biblical and lasting music for Christians, in other ways, it's everything. The music I grew up with, my marriage and kids, what I'm studying and experiencing." On being artists in the digital age, they said, "It's the most exciting age in history to be musicians. One can write and record what they want, build their own support and reach a global audience. It is like no point in history." Regarding the impact of streaming services on the music industry, he said, "I think overall, it is really exciting. The dangers are that it makes music more disposable and musicians need a fair deal. If those things are achieved it opens and shapes a more exciting future for everyone." On their dream collaborations, they said, "Of the ones we’ve done, from a musical point of view to record with Alison Krauss was mind-blowing and her duet on 'In Christ Alone' we will never forget. Of the ones we've done Fernando Ortega's voice on 'my worth is not in what I own' was special. There are many voices out there. If it was just a fun Christmas song we love Vince Gill or Michael Buble." Keith defined the word success as follows: "Honoring God with my life and art and one day hearing him say well done." For their New York fans, they concluded, "There is nothing quite like singing carols at Christmas and there is nothing quite like New York City at Christmas. We actually met with advisors two years ago to try and reduce our commitments and when it came down to how best use December, there was just nothing we'd rather do than play carols for two weeks." To learn more about Keith & Kristyn Getty, check out their On December 18, they will be playing Carnegie Hall in New York. "It's our sixth year at Carnegie and every year is special. It will combine music, dance, and celebration of Christmas. The second half is a carol by candlelight type experience, reading the Christmas story and singing the great carols of the faith at the top of our lungs with a packed Carnegie Hall. We actually met with advisors two years ago to try and reduce our commitments and when it came down to how best use December, there was just nothing we'd rather do than play carols for two weeks."To learn more about Keith & Kristyn Getty, check out their Facebook page and their website