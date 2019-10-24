Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Harry Wayne "KC" Casey, the lead singer and founder of the dance and funk group, KC and the Sunshine Band chatted with Digital Journal about their New Year's Eve show in Atlantic City, and he spoke about the digital age of music. "I hope the fans walk out realizing that they had the time of their life and that they feel good and happy with their life," he said. "I want them to feel good about themselves when they leave my show. I am very excited about the New Year's Eve show." When asked if there is any new music coming out, he said, "We have been releasing some dance records. I've had 10 Top 30 dance records in the last two years. Now, I have 50 songs in the can and we are getting ready to release those next year. I am really looking forward to that." Digital transformation of the music industry On being an artist in this digital age, he said, "It's a lot different. In my live shows, my inner ear monitors have changed. For recording, technology is a lot different than it used to. It seems that streaming services are popular with everybody these days." "Some of the technology is really great," he admitted. He acknowledged that he is a fan of vinyl. "Vinyl is pretty cool. I've always loved records. They have all this information on them: who wrote the songs, who produced them and the liner notes came on the album. It was just great," he said. KC praised the passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA) for being great since it protects writers and creators in this music business. "There is a lot more work that needs to be done," he said. "We are all getting 'killed' from all this streaming." Regarding the key to longevity in the music business, he said, "I really enjoy what I am doing. That helps a lot." On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Here I am, signed, sealed delivered." When it comes to dream collaboration choices, KC noted that he is open to working with anybody. "I don't have anyone specific. I've never really thought of that, actually," he said. For young and aspiring musicians, he said, "Just believe in yourself and enjoy what you are doing, that's very important. When you don't do that, you are setting yourself up for failure." KC defined the word success as "happy and content and loving what you are doing." "Your success can be in anything," he said. To learn more about KC and the Sunshine Band and their tour dates, check out their On December 31, they will be playing at the Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Live in Atlantic City, New Jersey. "It's a high-energy show with all of my hits," he said. "The main part of the show is the hits and I encourage the whole band to get involved in it. I've never really thought of that, actually," he said.For young and aspiring musicians, he said, "Just believe in yourself and enjoy what you are doing, that's very important. When you don't do that, you are setting yourself up for failure."KC defined the word success as "happy and content and loving what you are doing." "Your success can be in anything," he said.To learn more about KC and the Sunshine Band and their tour dates, check out their official website and their Facebook page