Katie Neal of New York's Country 94.7 wins 2020 Gracie Award

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York country radio personality Katie Neal has a major reason to celebrate. She won a 2020 Gracie Award. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Neal may be heard weekdays on New York's Country 94.7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. midday. She expressed her excitement with a post on her official Facebook page. "I won a Gracie," she exclaimed, prior to noting that this has been a long-term bucket list goal of hers since the beginning of her career in radio. "It really means a lot to me," she acknowledged. "I am so excited, I am so honored," she added.

She went on to thank the Alliance for Women in Media (@AllWomeninMedia) for their ongoing support of female broadcasters, as well as everybody at New York's Country 94.7 such as Jesse Addy, Kelly Ford, John Foxx, Mike Allen, Jason Goldstein, and Dan Kelly. She noted that it "takes a village to make great radio," and rightfully so.

Most importantly, Neal thanked the country music fans and listeners for spending their days with her.

GUYS. I won a GRACIE! This has been on my long term goal list since the beginning of my career and really means so much to me. I'm so excited. So honored. And honestly so proud of myself! Thank you @AllWomeninMedia for your continued support of female broadcasters. pic.twitter.com/v2ZoSvHbC6 — Katie Neal (@heykatieneal) May 13, 2020