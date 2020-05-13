Katie Neal of New York's Country 94.7 wins 2020 Gracie Award

Neal may be heard weekdays on New York's Country 94.7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. midday. She expressed her excitement with a post on her official Facebook page. "I won a Gracie," she exclaimed, prior to noting that this has been a long-term bucket list goal of hers since the beginning of her career in radio. "It really means a lot to me," she acknowledged. "I am so excited, I am so honored," she added.
She went on to thank the Alliance for Women in Media (@AllWomeninMedia) for their ongoing support of female broadcasters, as well as everybody at New York's Country 94.7 such as Jesse Addy, Kelly Ford
, John Foxx, Mike Allen, Jason Goldstein, and Dan Kelly. She noted that it "takes a village to make great radio," and rightfully so.
Most importantly, Neal thanked the country music fans and listeners for spending their days with her.
