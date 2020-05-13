Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageKatie Neal of New York's Country 94.7 wins 2020 Gracie Award

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
New York country radio personality Katie Neal has a major reason to celebrate. She won a 2020 Gracie Award. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Neal may be heard weekdays on New York's Country 94.7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. midday. She expressed her excitement with a post on her official Facebook page. "I won a Gracie," she exclaimed, prior to noting that this has been a long-term bucket list goal of hers since the beginning of her career in radio. "It really means a lot to me," she acknowledged. "I am so excited, I am so honored," she added.
She went on to thank the Alliance for Women in Media (@AllWomeninMedia) for their ongoing support of female broadcasters, as well as everybody at New York's Country 94.7 such as Jesse Addy, Kelly Ford, John Foxx, Mike Allen, Jason Goldstein, and Dan Kelly. She noted that it "takes a village to make great radio," and rightfully so.
Most importantly, Neal thanked the country music fans and listeners for spending their days with her.
To learn more about New York country radio personality Katie Neal, check out her official Facebook page, and follow her on Twitter.
For more information on New York's Country 94.7, visit its official homepage.
More about katie neal, Country, New York's Country 947, gracie, Award
 
Latest News
Top News
Europe steps up reopening, unveils plans for summer travel
Merkel cites 'hard evidence' Russian hackers targeted her
Q&A: Maintaining a remote work model post-coronavirus Special
Katie Neal of New York's Country 94.7 wins 2020 Gracie Award
Work and exercise restrictions ease in England
Mark Farner talks 50th anniversary of classic song, thanks fans Special
Gerry Adams wins appeal against 1970s jailbreak convictions
Coronavirus may never go away: WHO
Women hack the crisis: A global virtual all-women hackathon
Mauritius says battle 'won' as all virus patients discharged