Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Kathy Valentine of The Go-Go's chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her new rock and roll memoir "All I Ever Wanted." For Valentine, it was very cathartic writing this book. "It was very healing in many ways. I wasn't in the band when I started it. The book enabled me to focus on all of the good and positive things that we accomplished as opposed to the shitstorm that happened. That was very healing for me. Much more happiness and joy happiness happened in this band than what you hear about. You don't really hear enough of the joys and the happiness that has sustained us for a very long time," she said. "I also wrote a soundtrack for this book because I wanted to express some of the themes and issues musically," she said. "I used songwriting as a form of therapy as a way to process my external situations, and what's going on inside me. The book was so revelatory to me that I was just inspired to make music." On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "It's a lot of work. It's amazing how quickly the day can go by. I am sad that I didn't get to go out in person. I spent 45 years in bands and I give it my all. I thought that this was the first time in my life that I am putting all of my energy into being me." Aside from being in bands, Valentine shared that she enjoyed recording solo albums. "I made a solo record in 2005 and the soundtrack to my book is very much like a solo album. These were both very defining for me since these artistic works gave me a lot of confidence," she said. She credits the quality of the songs for the longevity of The Go-Go's. "The songs are so good, they are classic and they hold up over time," she said. For young and aspiring musicians, she said, "Obviously, stick with it. A lot of bands come together and they don't last more than a couple of years. Really be in for the right reasons: you need to have a vision and a message and to have fun. The Go-Go's were a huge success but I've been in a band nonstop, and most of my bands are not a success. I still love going out and playing with my band because I am in the moment. It's a great feeling and energy to surround yourself with." On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Being KV." "Just being me, she explained. She listed Dave Stewart and Chance the Rapper as her dream male collaboration choices. "Dave Stewart is always doing cool and interesting things with new people. I would love to do something with him sometime," she said. "I would love to take one of the songs I co-wrote, 'Vacation,' and do something with it with Chance the Rapper." Valentine lives in her hometown of Austin with her daughter and she is completing her first college degree. "I have two classes to take. I am very close to completing my college degree. I will probably finish it this year," he said. I really love connecting with my readers and I am so thrilled that I was able to do that with a lot of readers by writing a book," she concluded.For more information on Kathy Valentine, check out her official homepage , her Facebook page , and on Instagram : Kathy Valentine's memoir earned a glowing review from Digital Journal