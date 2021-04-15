Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter Kate Grahn chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her breakthrough EP "Ragdoll," musical inspirations, and being an artist in the digital age. "The major theme is honesty but it’s also a combination of three songs about mental health ('Untangling,' 'Greyhound,' and 'Glass'), feminism/tackling the patriarchy ('The Name'), lust ('Into You'), and the hypocrisy of the music industry ('Ragdoll')," she added. Regarding her music and songwriting inspirations, she said, "I’ve recently begun experimenting with fictional writing scenarios and writing for other people, however, the majority of my songwriting has been direct experiences from my life. Sometimes when things get too much for my mind and body to deal with, writing a song about it is a great coping mechanism. I’m taking away the burden of having to constantly obsess over something by articulating my feelings into song form." On being an indie artist in the digital age, she said, "I feel lucky that there are so many new ways to access music, especially music created by independent artists. That being said, having so many outlets and avenues for music can be extremely frustrating. As an indie artist, genres can become oversaturated making it difficult to stand out and acquire a large base." She listed "Into You" as her personal favorite song on the EP. " "This is the only song on the EP that doesn’t have some sort of deeper meaning but I think that's okay. It’s just a fun song about having a crush on someone. I also love performing this song live because I feel so sexy and powerful. 'Into You' gives me a great boost of confidence mid-set," she said. Grahn listed Harry Styles as her dream duet choice in the music industry. "Well this comes to no surprise but I would love to sing with Harry Styles. It's not a duet but I would love to sing 'Edge of Seventeen' with him...so if you're reading this Harry...hit me up," she said. "Honestly I also just want to sing 'You're the one That I Want' (from Grease) with Tony Bennett. I think that would complete my life," she added. She defined the word success as follows: "Success, in my opinion, means that you are happy doing what you love and are good at for a living. I also think that if you are inspiring and positively affecting people as a direct result of your craft, you are succeeding." Talent runs in her family. Kate is the daughter of two-time Emmy award-winning actress Nancy Lee Grahn, who just celebrated her 25th anniversary on Grahn concluded about her Ragdoll EP, "I want listeners to know I write all of my songs, and this EP, in particular, is a collection of very vulnerable and personal experiences. I feel like 'Ragdoll' perfectly represents my 'brand' of being an advocate for mental health, women’s rights, and being yourself. I hope listeners connect to the music and lyrics as much as I do." Her Ragdoll EP earned a glowing review from On the song selection process for her "Ragdoll" EP, she said, "The overarching theme of the EP is just raw, unapologetic authenticity...so the song selections were pretty simple since they were my most honest and vulnerable songs. I tried to make each song a specific journal entry from my life. 