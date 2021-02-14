Kate Bush earns second nomination for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Music British recording artist Kate Bush has scored her second nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Digital Journal has the scoop. Bush is known for her inventive use of technology, as well as her unique arrangements, and her visually-striking presentations, which inspired countless artists and bands. She is affectionately known as the "Queen of Art-Pop" and she has a four octave vocal range. At 19 years old, her debut single "Wuthering Heights" peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard charts in the United Kingdom and it stayed there for four weeks. With this milestone, she became the first female solo recording artist to earn a No. 1 single in Great Britain for a single that she wrote entirely by herself. Equally remarkable was the commercial success of "This Woman's Work." In 2013, Queen Elizabeth II honored her with a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) award her services to the music business. To learn more about iconic singer-songwriter Kate Bush, check out her She was previously nominated for its Class of 2018. Bush is a true trailblazer and innovator that helped mold the British and international rock music scene into what it is today. She is credited for being a "spellbinding visionary and fey-spirit child," and rightfully so.Bush is known for her inventive use of technology, as well as her unique arrangements, and her visually-striking presentations, which inspired countless artists and bands. She is affectionately known as the "Queen of Art-Pop" and she has a four octave vocal range.At 19 years old, her debut single "Wuthering Heights" peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard charts in the United Kingdom and it stayed there for four weeks. With this milestone, she became the first female solo recording artist to earn a No. 1 single in Great Britain for a single that she wrote entirely by herself. Equally remarkable was the commercial success of "This Woman's Work."In 2013, Queen Elizabeth II honored her with a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) award her services to the music business. Kate Bush is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer. Not only is she a worldwide rock star, but a living music legend.To learn more about iconic singer-songwriter Kate Bush, check out her official Facebook page and website More about kate bush, Rock and roll hall of fame, British, Rock kate bush Rock and roll hall o... British Rock