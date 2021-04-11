Special By By Markos Papadatos 57 mins ago in Music Canadian artist Karl Wolf chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his upcoming album "2AM Vibes," which will be released on April 16 worldwide. "First of all, the whole album was done during the pandemic," he said. "From a production standpoint, I changed it up a little bit this time around. I love this '80s feel to it. I went into my world and I figured out what sound I could do on my own and what I was vibing with such as anything EDM and dance coupled with some '80s synths so that was cool." "Obviously, during the pandemic, the subject matters were connections and relationships. I infused that in a cryptic way," Wolf said. "Every song touches on what is happening in our current situation with lockdowns and the pandemic." He listed "B4 This Lyf Is Up" and "Bloodline" as some of his favorite tracks on the new album. "I love playing 'B4 This Lyf Is Up' and vibing to it since it's very optimistic and dreamy," he said. "'Bloodline' connects to me from a Middle Eastern standpoint." "I love this album. I think it's a little darker than I go usually but we are going through darker times," he admitted. "There is definitely a story, and there is an underlying message in this whole collection and I hope people catch on to that." On the title of the current chapter of his life, Wolf said, "2AM Vibes." "That's pretty much the context of my life for the past 12 to 14 years of making music," he said. "There is something that happens around that time that is pretty magical. Maybe it's the fact that I am alone and isolated that makes me think about what I want to convey." Wolf is a Canadian musician raised in Dubai and based in Toronto. He has been a singer, songwriter, and producer since 2001, as part of the Canadian pop duo Sky. "This album was really coming from my soul," he said. "Most of it comes from my heart and my mind. It has a message that is coming from me directly. It's an extension of what I am feeling right now, and I am also trying to give some hope to a world that has no hope right now."To learn more about Karl Wolf , check out his official website , and follow him on Instagram and Twitter