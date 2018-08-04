Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageKaren Waldrup to help children in Haiti with Mission of Hope

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Country sensation Karen Waldrup, whose music has gone viral, is using her platform as a singer-songwriter to give back to a special cause, Mission of Hope: Haiti.
Waldrup penned her song "Tell Them We Lived" with Mel King. It is a heartfelt anthem about love and living life to the fullest.
In April of 2018, the songstress had traveled to Haiti and knew that she had to release "Tell Them We Lived" as a benefit to raise funds for the Mission of Hope: Haiti initiative. The goal is to build a high school in the village of Bercy.
She filmed a music video for "Tell Them We Live" on location in Haiti, which features the children that are involved with Mission of Hope: Haiti.
Most recently, as Digital Journal reported, Waldrup's album Justified landed on four Billboard charts, including reaching No. 26 on the Billboard Top Country Albums charts.
Justified is available on iTunes, and on Spotify.
To learn more about Mission of Hope: Haiti, check out its official website.
For more information on Karen Waldrup, check out her official Facebook page.
Read More: Karen Waldrup's Justified album was reviewed favorably by Digital Journal.
More about Karen Waldrup, Mission of Hope, Haiti, Country
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Zimbabwe opposition in court over post-vote violence
Artificial intelligence system develops drugs from scratch
New environmental warning for the tropics: biodiversity collapse
General Hospital's Michael Easton talks New York shows, success Special
Belgian wins inaugural France to China solar bike race
Melted asphalt, shoes for dogs: Europe wilts in heat
Is Alzheimer's disease linked to brain pH imbalance?
Sockeye salmon run and cold-water trout — The water's too warm
NKorea has not stopped nuclear, missile programs: UN report
Starbucks will accept bitcoin as payment in deal with Microsoft