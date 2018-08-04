Country sensation Karen Waldrup, whose music has gone viral, is using her platform as a singer-songwriter to give back to a special cause, Mission of Hope: Haiti.
Waldrup penned her song "Tell Them We Lived" with Mel King. It is a heartfelt anthem about love and living life to the fullest.
In April of 2018, the songstress had traveled to Haiti and knew that she had to release "Tell Them We Lived" as a benefit to raise funds for the Mission of Hope: Haiti initiative. The goal is to build a high school in the village of Bercy.
She filmed a music video for "Tell Them We Live" on location in Haiti, which features the children that are involved with Mission of Hope: Haiti.
Most recently, as Digital Journal reported, Waldrup's album Justified landed on four Billboard charts, including reaching No. 26 on the Billboard Top Country Albums charts.
Justified is available on iTunes, and on Spotify.
To learn more about Mission of Hope: Haiti, check out its official website.
For more information on Karen Waldrup, check out her official Facebook page.
