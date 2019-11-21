Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country singer-songwriter Karen Waldrup chatted with Digital Journal about "Me Again," her collaboration with country artist William Michael Morgan, and she shared her future goals and dream collaboration choices. "The producer, Dave Brainard, had the idea of adding a male vocal to make the song have a deeper tone and deeper feeling and the first person on my list was William and he said 'yes.' Then, we were singing it together in the studio," she said. Regarding her plans for the future, she said, "To continue to help Haiti, to release digital music regularly and then compile into a compilation CD later and to grow Waldrup Worldwide to one million Strong. Also, to play at the Grand Ole Opry." On being an artist in this digital age, she said, "Great, it's so fun and free and addictive. We can't stop sharing music because it's so easy to." "I feel that streaming services are allowing music to be global by playlisting. I feel like I can sell a T-Shirt or a koozie to someone who heard my music. Until they hear the music, they don't even know about me. So I love that people discover music globally through streaming services. Do I wish people still paid $0.99 to download a track? Of course, but there's nothing I can do about it so I might as well be as innovative as I can," she elaborated. Waldrup listed country kings George Strait and Garth Brooks as her dream duet choices. "They are both legendary and would be the ultimate honor," she exclaimed. For her fans, she concluded, "Listen to 'Me Again.' Stream it. Share it. Listen Again. Share it with someone that was there for you when you needed it most. Watch the video when it comes out." "Me Again" is available on On her single "Me Again," she said, "I went through a really tough 2018 and had to move several times and I had some safety issues and the people around me inspired the song. It was those people that got through it and made me feel like 'Me Again'.""The producer, Dave Brainard, had the idea of adding a male vocal to make the song have a deeper tone and deeper feeling and the first person on my list was William and he said 'yes.' Then, we were singing it together in the studio," she said.Regarding her plans for the future, she said, "To continue to help Haiti, to release digital music regularly and then compile into a compilation CD later and to grow Waldrup Worldwide to one million Strong. Also, to play at the Grand Ole Opry."On being an artist in this digital age, she said, "Great, it's so fun and free and addictive. We can't stop sharing music because it's so easy to.""I feel that streaming services are allowing music to be global by playlisting. I feel like I can sell a T-Shirt or a koozie to someone who heard my music. Until they hear the music, they don't even know about me. So I love that people discover music globally through streaming services. Do I wish people still paid $0.99 to download a track? Of course, but there's nothing I can do about it so I might as well be as innovative as I can," she elaborated.Waldrup listed country kings George Strait and Garth Brooks as her dream duet choices. "They are both legendary and would be the ultimate honor," she exclaimed.For her fans, she concluded, "Listen to 'Me Again.' Stream it. Share it. Listen Again. Share it with someone that was there for you when you needed it most. Watch the video when it comes out.""Me Again" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify More about Karen Waldrup, me again, Country, William Michael Morgan, Digital Karen Waldrup me again Country William Michael Morg... Digital Age