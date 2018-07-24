Karen Waldrup lands on four Billboard charts with 'Justified' CD

By By Markos Papadatos 59 mins ago in Music Country sensation Karen Waldrup has a major reason to celebrate. She charted on four different Billboard charts with "Justified." Her Justified album was produced by Garth Fundis, and it was completely funded by fans all over the world via her Indiegogo campaign. It garnered a rave review from The songstress shared her excitement about the album's commercial success. "I can't believe it, and I couldn't be more thankful to my Waldrup Worldwide Family," she said, effusively. She also expressed that it was a dream of hers for her debut album to land on the Billboard charts, and now that dream has become a reality. In Justified, the singing sensation penned or co-penned nine out of its 11 tracks. She worked with such songwriters as Julia Cole, Anthony Smith, Donnie Skaggs, Ed Hill, and Brian Kolb, among others. It even includes a cover of "I Hope You Dance" by Lee Ann Womack, where Waldrup's rendition has gone viral. Justified is available for streaming on To learn more about The album has some justifiable love on the Billboard charts. It debuted at No. 26 on the Billboard Top Country Album charts, as well as No. 44 on the Independent Album charts; moreover, it reached No. 14 on the Heatseekers charts and No. 7 on the Heatseekers South Central.Her Justified album was produced by Garth Fundis, and it was completely funded by fans all over the world via her Indiegogo campaign. It garnered a rave review from Digital Journal , and rightfully so.The songstress shared her excitement about the album's commercial success. "I can't believe it, and I couldn't be more thankful to my Waldrup Worldwide Family," she said, effusively. She also expressed that it was a dream of hers for her debut album to land on the Billboard charts, and now that dream has become a reality.In Justified, the singing sensation penned or co-penned nine out of its 11 tracks. She worked with such songwriters as Julia Cole, Anthony Smith, Donnie Skaggs, Ed Hill, and Brian Kolb, among others. It even includes a cover of "I Hope You Dance" by Lee Ann Womack, where Waldrup's rendition has gone viral.Justified is available for streaming on Spotify To learn more about Karen Waldrup and her Justified album, check out her official Facebook page More about Karen Waldrup, Billboard, Charts, justifed, Album Karen Waldrup Billboard Charts justifed Album