Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Keyon Christ, a producer for Kanye West and Rihanna, chatted with Digital Journal about his new album, which will be out soon. Christ listed "Why Me" as his personal favorite song on the album. "It's my most heartfelt song if you analyze the entirety of its sonics. Lyric-wise, the lyrics took no thought. I just spit them out because that is what my subconscious was communicating to my conscious mind," he said. "Accomplishing and betterment is my religion. That's it," he added. On his plans for 2019, he said, "I intend on doing the craziest live show ever with the use of tech that no one else is using. I could tell you I intend on dropping a schizoid collab album with Vic Mensa." He also hinted that he may be producing more Rihanna songs. "In reality, I don't prefer to think of 2019 as existing anymore. I'm shifting myself to a pure flow state. I feel my music is timeless which roots itself in this mindset." Christ also opened up about his experience producing for artists such as Rihanna and Kanye West. "The most important thing I took away from those situations is to unlearn," he said. "Unlearn certain facets of my thinking that have limited my growth. The future I envision for our world is a raw, hedonistic place with zero limitations. Beautiful ignorance: the ignorance of limitations and possibilities". On the impact of technology on the music business, Christ said, "I think that because of tech, some things are simpler but simultaneously more Byzantine. The Byzantine part inspires me. It's like the West in the 1800s, or what Elon is doing now with space. It's this vast, open expanse that gives me the opportunity to do anything. No matter how beautiful or ignorant it is anything is possible you just gotta be creative." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine, the producer responded, "I am always using shit no one else is using. My other philosophy is to use things in a way that goes against the grain, against the way the creator of said tech intended you to use their stuff." He noted that Elon Musk is his "favorite artist." "He replied to a tweet of mine about syncing a turning signals' sounds in Teslas to music being played in the car, so he might put it in the next Teslas. I just wanna collaborate with him on ideas, like create with my Atlanta sound in space," Christ said. For his listeners, Christ concluded about his new album, "If you suffer from delusions of grandeur, or if you're in an impossible situation, let this be your schizophrenic theme music to get things done and be who you know you're supposed to be." To learn more about producer and musician Keyon Christ, follow him on On the song selection for his new album, he said, "It was simple. My soul was stepped on and I wanted to convey that. I just wanna collaborate with him on ideas, like create with my Atlanta sound in space," Christ said.For his listeners, Christ concluded about his new album, "If you suffer from delusions of grandeur, or if you're in an impossible situation, let this be your schizophrenic theme music to get things done and be who you know you're supposed to be."To learn more about producer and musician Keyon Christ, follow him on Twitter