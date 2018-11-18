Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageKane Brown: King of the Billboard 200 charts with 'Experiment'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Country star Kane Brown has a major reason to celebrate. His new album "Experiment" debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 all-genre charts.
This marks his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 charts. The CD was released on November 9 via RCA Nashville, and he sold with 124,000 units, where 105,000 units were in album sales, according to Billboard. This news will officially be posted on Billboard's homepage on November 20.
Kane Brown's latest studio offering, Experiment, is the third country album to reach the top of the Billboard 200 charts in 2018. The only other country albums that accomplished this feature included Jason Aldean's Rearview Town, as well as Carrie Underwood's Cry Pretty.
Brown also made music history with his sophomore album, where he became the second male artist in country music history since Tim McGraw debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 all-genre charts with his sophomore CD Not a Moment Too Soon, which was released in March of 1994.
This week, with his sophomore album, Kane becomes the only male artist in the format since Tim McGraw (24 years ago) to debut at the top of the Billboard 200 with a sophomore effort
On November 7, Brown headlined the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden for Budweiser's "One Night Only" concert series.
Experiment is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Kane Brown's new country album Experiment.
More about Kane Brown, Album, Experiment, Country, Billboard
 
Latest News
Top News
Comedian Anthony Rodia discusses The Brokerage, technology, fans Special
Trump prompts #RakeAmericaGreatAgain hashtag on Twitter
Poison's Bret Michaels to play solo rock concert at The Paramount
Review: Michael Bublé will melt your heart with new studio album 'love' Special
This is the most efficient solar cell on record
Argentine submarine find 'first step' to learning disaster's cause
Mexican ex-cartel boss Beltran Leyva dies in prison
Monitoring California's wildfires using satellite technology
Review: Ricky Skaggs spectacular at 2018 CMA Awards performance Special
Navy proposes land grab in Nevada to enlarge bombing range