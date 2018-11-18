By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country star Kane Brown has a major reason to celebrate. His new album "Experiment" debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 all-genre charts. Kane Brown's latest studio offering, Experiment, is the third country album to reach the top of the Billboard 200 charts in 2018. The only other country albums that accomplished this feature included Jason Aldean's Rearview Town, as well as Carrie Underwood's Cry Pretty. Brown also made music history with his sophomore album, where he became the second male artist in country music history since Tim McGraw debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 all-genre charts with his sophomore CD Not a Moment Too Soon, which was released in March of 1994. This week, with his sophomore album, Kane becomes the only male artist in the format since Tim McGraw (24 years ago) to debut at the top of the Billboard 200 with a sophomore effort On November 7, Brown headlined the Experiment is available on Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Kane Brown's new country album This marks his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 charts. The CD was released on November 9 via RCA Nashville, and he sold with 124,000 units, where 105,000 units were in album sales, according to Billboard . This news will officially be posted on Billboard's homepage on November 20.Kane Brown's latest studio offering, Experiment, is the third country album to reach the top of the Billboard 200 charts in 2018. The only other country albums that accomplished this feature included Jason Aldean's Rearview Town, as well as Carrie Underwood's Cry Pretty.Brown also made music history with his sophomore album, where he became the second male artist in country music history since Tim McGraw debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 all-genre charts with his sophomore CD Not a Moment Too Soon, which was released in March of 1994.This week, with his sophomore album, Kane becomes the only male artist in the format since Tim McGraw (24 years ago) to debut at the top of the Billboard 200 with a sophomore effortOn November 7, Brown headlined the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden for Budweiser's "One Night Only" concert series.Experiment is available on iTunes and on Spotify : Digital Journal reviewed Kane Brown's new country album Experiment More about Kane Brown, Album, Experiment, Country, Billboard Kane Brown Album Experiment Country Billboard