Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Pop songstress Kady Z chatted with Digital Journal about her latest single "Revenge." She also discussed her future plans and she talks about the digital transformation of the contemporary music scene. Regarding her plans for the future, Kady Z said, "There is a video coming for 'Revenge.' There will be more shows and a lot more music. I am very excited for the new EP." Kady Z listed James Bay as her dream male duet choice. "I love James Bay. I love his first release. His song 'Let It Go' was amazing, and when I heard his first album, it made me so happy and it made me cry when I first heard it. I love his voice and I love his songs. James Bay, if you are reading this, I love you," she said, with a sweet laugh. Digital transformation of the music business When it comes to the impact of technology on the music business, Kady Z noted that there are advantages and disadvantages. "It definitely gives people a chance to get their music out there. It's a great tool. It takes a little of the mystery and the fun out of everything because everything is so readily available. I do think that it is a great tool for singers, and technology is a great opportunity to be heard," she said. On her use of technology in her music routine, Kady Z said, "If I didn't have Pro Tools, I couldn't record music from my closet. It is very handy. I am on Pandora and on Spotify. I like putting Pandora on 'Shuffle' and I let it play. It needs to be quality over quantity. If you put out a song every few months, you want it to be a great song." On her new single "Revenge," she said, "Honestly, it came from a free-flowing moment. We were writing, and it just started to become a song about revenge. It was a question about who this really was about. It wasn't really about anyone. I choose to sing it about whoever I am pissed at on any given day. It is sad to say, but it's about everyone that I hate." "Revenge" by Kady Z is available on iTunes. "Listen to it, and let the revenge play in your head, and get it out like that, so you don't have to do it in real life," she said. "Don't try it at home. The video will be out soon, and it is really cool. It is more of a metaphorical take." To learn more about singing sensation Kady Z and her new music, check out her official Facebook page, and website