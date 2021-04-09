Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music K-pop star and global music artist Amber Liu chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her new music videos, which were released on April 9. Regarding her inspirations for her music style, she said, "It’s a cheesy answer but everything. I do find my comfort when I listen to Linkin Park, Blink-182, Taking Back Sunday, and a lot of bands I used to listen to when I was a kid. But my musical taste has definitely expanded because I moved to Korea and started in the industry when I was still very young." She acknowledged that she has been staying busy during the pandemic and hopped on the digital bandwagon. "Mostly, I have spent the last year making this album. I used this time to learn about my insecurities, unhealthy habits, and more about myself," she said. "On the fun side, I have been going more on Twitch, answering fans questions, playing video games with my friends and I also launched my own show called ‘I’ll Ask The Stupid Questions' on streaming platform Ficto, which people should check out for some laughs," she added. Regarding her plans for the future, Liu said, "I used to have goals of being number one, of getting to a certain status, but now, I just want to find happiness and peace." The song "neon" is available on digital service providers by To learn more about K-pop star Amber Liu and her new music, follow her on Twitter, Amber Liu Steel Wool Entertainment + Uplifted Visuals On the new song "neon" and its music videos in English and Mandarin, she said, "I wanted to release two versions to make sure my fans have the best experience listening to and watching 'neon.' It was really great to work with Peniel of BtoB and Blow Fever, who are both very talented and nicest guys you can work with."Regarding her inspirations for her music style, she said, "It’s a cheesy answer but everything. I do find my comfort when I listen to Linkin Park, Blink-182, Taking Back Sunday, and a lot of bands I used to listen to when I was a kid. But my musical taste has definitely expanded because I moved to Korea and started in the industry when I was still very young."She acknowledged that she has been staying busy during the pandemic and hopped on the digital bandwagon. "Mostly, I have spent the last year making this album. I used this time to learn about my insecurities, unhealthy habits, and more about myself," she said."On the fun side, I have been going more on Twitch, answering fans questions, playing video games with my friends and I also launched my own show called ‘I’ll Ask The Stupid Questions' on streaming platform Ficto, which people should check out for some laughs," she added.Regarding her plans for the future, Liu said, "I used to have goals of being number one, of getting to a certain status, but now, I just want to find happiness and peace."The song "neon" is available on digital service providers by clicking here . "I would love to say thank you to my fans for supporting me since day one and always bringing the best out of me and my music. They’re the ones I owe this new body of work to. I hope they enjoy listening to the new music and watching the music videos," she said.To learn more about K-pop star Amber Liu and her new music, follow her on Instagram YouTube , and TikTok More about Amber Liu, kpop, Pop, Artist, Ep Amber Liu kpop Pop Artist Ep Digital Age Neon