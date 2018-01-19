By By Markos Papadatos 12 hours ago in Music New York - Grammy-winning Canadian songstress k.d. lang will be embarking on her North American "Ingénue Redux" tour in 2018, which is comprised of 19 show dates. On March 26, 2018, she will be performing at the hallowed lang's tour's summer run in Canada and Australia garnered rave reviews from such media outlets as Calgary Herald, Sydney Morning Herald, The Music AU, Noise 11, as well as the Edmonton Journal. Throughout her respected career in the music industry, lang has garnered four Grammy awards, eight Juno awards, one Brit award, an American Music Award (AMA), a MTV Video Music Award (VMA), as well as four awards from GLAAD; moreover, in 1996, lang earned Canada's highest civilian honor: the Order of Canada (OC). More recently, in 2013, lang was inducted into the prestigious Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the Juno Awards. To learn more about Grammy-winning musician k.d. lang and her 2018 tour dates, check out her Her highly-anticipated "Ingénue Redux" tour will kick off on February 26 at the Moore Theatre in Seattle, Washington, and it will celebrate the 25-year anniversary of her critically-acclaimed studio album, Ingénue. Fans and listeners can hear the entire album live, in its entirety, including her perennial classic "Constant Craving."On March 26, 2018, she will be performing at the hallowed Beacon Theatre in New York City, with her special musical guest Grigoryan Brothers lang's tour's summer run in Canada and Australia garnered rave reviews from such media outlets as Calgary Herald, Sydney Morning Herald, The Music AU, Noise 11, as well as the Edmonton Journal.Throughout her respected career in the music industry, lang has garnered four Grammy awards, eight Juno awards, one Brit award, an American Music Award (AMA), a MTV Video Music Award (VMA), as well as four awards from GLAAD; moreover, in 1996, lang earned Canada's highest civilian honor: the Order of Canada (OC). More recently, in 2013, lang was inducted into the prestigious Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the Juno Awards.To learn more about Grammy-winning musician k.d. lang and her 2018 tour dates, check out her official website , and Facebook page More about kd lang, Beacon, Tour, north american, New york kd lang Beacon Tour north american New york