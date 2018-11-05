Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music YouTube star and rapper Justin Roberts chatted with Digital Journal about the success of "Six Figures," the digital transformation on the music business, and he revealed his dream collaboration partners. On his plans for the future, Roberts said, "I am going to keep working hard on my show, 'Work in Progress.' I want to make sure that every episode is better than the previous one." When asked what motivates him each day, Roberts responded, "I look forward to each day knowing that my content makes people laugh and feel entertained. There is a lot of work that goes into the creative process and I love the feeling of being part of something original." For aspiring YouTubers and rappers, Roberts encouraged them to "always stay consistent," as well as to "stick to original content and have fun." Digital transformation of the music industry On the impact of technology on the music business, Roberts explained, "Before technology got involved with music, there was definitely talent out there that never got discovered. I feel that many artists now have the chance to be found and showcase their talents." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as an artist and YouTuber, Roberts said, "I stay connected with people who are in tune with the latest technology across all of my platforms." On his dream collaboration choices in music, Roberts said, "I would definitely like to work with Drake, Post Malone, and Selena Gomez." To learn more about YouTube sensation and rapper Justin Roberts, follow him on Regarding the viral success of " Six Figures ," Robers said, " It really felt amazing. It was awesome and I really love the thought of people singing along to my song."On his plans for the future, Roberts said, "I am going to keep working hard on my show, 'Work in Progress.' I want to make sure that every episode is better than the previous one."When asked what motivates him each day, Roberts responded, "I look forward to each day knowing that my content makes people laugh and feel entertained. There is a lot of work that goes into the creative process and I love the feeling of being part of something original."For aspiring YouTubers and rappers, Roberts encouraged them to "always stay consistent," as well as to "stick to original content and have fun."On the impact of technology on the music business, Roberts explained, "Before technology got involved with music, there was definitely talent out there that never got discovered. I feel that many artists now have the chance to be found and showcase their talents."Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as an artist and YouTuber, Roberts said, "I stay connected with people who are in tune with the latest technology across all of my platforms."On his dream collaboration choices in music, Roberts said, "I would definitely like to work with Drake, Post Malone, and Selena Gomez."To learn more about YouTube sensation and rapper Justin Roberts, follow him on Instagram and on Facebook More about Justin Roberts, YouTube, Rapper, Six figures, post malone Justin Roberts YouTube Rapper Six figures post malone Drake